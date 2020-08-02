A Second State Honors Henry's 2019 Performance

Recognition for what Derrick Henry accomplished in 2019 has crossed state lines.

The Tennessee Titans running back was named Alabama Pro Athlete of the Year on Sunday by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA). The award, which has been presented annually since 1974, puts him in the company of notable athletes in a variety of sports who previously have won it, including Hank Aaron (1974), Charles Barkley (1986, 1990), Deontay Wilder (2014) and Cam Newton (2015).

In April, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame named Henry the Tennessee Pro Athlete of the Year.

“It’s an honor to be named the Alabama Pro Athlete of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association,” Henry said in a recorded video acceptance from training camp, via Bama Central. “The time I spent playing football for Coach Saban and the Crimson Tide were some of the best of my life, and I will always cherish my teammates, coaches and the fans who made my career at Alabama so memorable.”

Four years ago, Henry was the ASWA Amateur Athlete of the Year for his performance during his final season at the University of Alabama. Then, he led the country in rushes (395), rushing yards (2,219) and rushing touchdowns (28) as part of a Heisman Trophy campaign.

This latest honor is a result of the fact that he led the NFL in rushes (303) and rushing yards (1,540) and tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (16). He also topped all NFL players with 83 carries for 446 yards in the postseason as the Titans advanced to the AFC Championship.

The four-year, $50 million contract extension he recently signed with Tennessee means Henry will have the opportunity to repeat one of more of the two statewide awards he won this year.

“God has blessed me tremendously, me and my family,” Henry said recently. “I’m just so thankful for this opportunity. Thankful for the Titans organization for getting this done. I just want to go out there and prove my worth and help the team to get better.”