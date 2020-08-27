SI.com
Current Events Prompt Titans to Cancel Practice

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans, like a number of other professional sports teams, decided they could not conduct business as usual due to current events.

The Titans canceled their scheduled practice Thursday morning. Instead, players reported to the indoor practice field in street clothes where they took part in a team meeting.

According to a statement from the franchise, it was a “team” decision that was made “after conversations this morning.” Several players, chosen by their teammates, are expected to meet with the media later to address the decision and discuss what happens next.

At least half a dozen NFL clubs have now decided to stray from the norm as public outrage grows regarding the shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man shot to death by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisc. Blake was shot to death in front of his three children as they sat in the car.

The Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and New York Jets are among the NFL teams that also canceled practice on Thursday.

More extreme action was taken by the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, who refused to compete in their playoff game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. League officials decided soon after to postpone all of the day’s scheduled contests.

WNBA players, Major League Soccer players and players for several Major League Baseball teams also refused to compete, which led their respective leagues to cancel or postpone games.

“The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on the racial injustices that are happening in front of us,” Bucks owners said in a statement released Wednesday in support of their players’ decision. “Our players have done that and we will continue to stand alongside them and demand accountability and change."

Comments

