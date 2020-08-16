Brown Plans to Keep Same Approach in Contract Year

The phrase “contract year” has been fairly common for the Tennessee Titans over the last several months.

For several notable players, 2020 is the final season of their current contracts. Tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones are two of them. In video press conferences earlier this summer, both downplayed contract talks and said their sights are set on wins and on-field performance.

Inside linebacker Jayon Brown is taking the same approach as he enters the final season of his rookie pact. In a video press conference on Wednesday, Brown acknowledged his situation but said he hasn’t yet given it much thought.

“… I'm just focused on playing and performing this year and enjoying another opportunity to play with the guys in this locker room and this coaching staff,” the 25-year-old said. “It’s a new year. We went to the AFC Championship last year and to see what we can do this year.

“All my focus is on this season and right now getting better each and every day in practice and perfecting my craft and my techniques, and basically getting ready for Denver.”

Brown, a fifth-round selection by the Titans in 2017, has grown as a defender each season.

Through his first two seasons, he was a depth player behind Avery Willamson and Wesley Woodyard. He appeared in all 32 contests, started nine of them and recorded 149 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss and seven and a half sacks (a career-high six of them in 2018). In addition, Brown intercepted a pass and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown (2018) and recovered two fumbles, one each season.

In 2019, Brown became a full-time starter for the first time. He finished the year as the Titans’ third leading tackler with a career-high 117 stops and had three tackles for a loss in 14 games. He also recorded a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Although he credits his progression and boosted confidence to the many coaches he has learned from since 2017, he also said practicing and playing with top-notch talent every year has helped him hold himself to a higher standard.

For Brown, iron sharpens iron.

“Starting off with Lou Spanos [defensive assistant 2014-2017], Coach [Mike] Mularkey and having Dick LeBeau as a defensive coordinator [2015-2017] and then that next year to having [Mike Vrabel] come in and having him push me as well and now [inside linebackers coach] Jim Haslett as well.

“And just having that confidence each and every game through the film study, and through the coaching and through the practices against guys like Derrick [Henry] and [Dion] Lewis. We have a lot of talent. Delanie Walker, especially going against guys like Walker, a Pro Bowler like that each and every day at practice, working my techniques. Going against really good guys like that, really push me to be at a higher level.”

A prove-your-worth season can be a challenge -- and a distraction -- for any NFL player, but Brown does not seem to see it as such.

Continued improvement in all aspects of his game, he said, is the No. 1 priority as the regular season looms.

“Every year I just want to improve on everything that I did good on and things I didn't do so good on,” he said. “Just become a more complete player for myself and I hold myself to high standards and I want to be the best at what I do.

“So, for this year, I want to improve on everything across the board.”

A growth mindset has already proved to pay off for Brown. This time, perhaps, it could result in a payday and an extended stay in Nashville.