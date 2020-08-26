SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Report: Titans To Bring Back a Top 2019 Preseason Performer

David Boclair

More than a handful of NFL teams already have taken a look at running back Jeremy McNichols.

The Tennessee Titans want to look again.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the Titans plan to sign McNichols, who has spent time with seven different franchises and has appeared in at least one regular-season game with four of them. His NFL experience includes one game for Tennessee late in 2018.

McNichols was the Titans’ leading rusher through the first three games of the 2019 preseason and was one of two running backs who appeared in all four contests.

He finished with 109 yards on 27 carries, second to Dalyn Dawkins, who ultimately earned a spot on the 53-man roster at the start of the regular season. Dawkins spent the entire season with the Titans, either on the active roster or the practice squad while McNichols spent much of the time looking for work. He finally spent three weeks on Chicago’s practice squad, one week on Jacksonville’s practice squad and then played for the Jaguars in the finale.

Tennessee released Dawkins last week.

A fifth-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Boise State, McNichols has rushed four times for eight yards in five games with four different teams (San Francisco, Indianapolis, Tennessee and Jacksonville).

He also has spent time with Denver. The Titans first signed him off the Broncos’ practice squad on Dec. 3, 2018.

With no preseason games, his chances to make the roster this year will hinge on how he does in practice over the next couple weeks. McNichols joins veterans Shaun Wilson and Senorise Perry as well as undrafted rookie Cameron Scarlett in the group behind starter Derrick Henry and third-round draft pick Darrynton Evans.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Offer Opportunity for Fans to Purchase Cutouts

Season ticket holders may purchase a maximum of 10 to help fill the end zone seats at Nissan Stadium.

Mike Hogan

Tannehill, Firkser Built Connection as Backups

Titans quarterback and tight end worked together often during 2019 training camp, teamed up regularly in games late.

Mike Hogan

SI Previews for All 32 NFL Teams

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/08/25/team-by-team-2020-nfl-previews

David Boclair

Another Game With No Fans

https://www.si.com/nfl/vikings/news/vikings-first-two-home-games-2020-season-without-fans

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 20 Days

Things have never been worse for the Titans during their years in Tennessee than the 20 losses (in 23 games) under coach Ken Whisenhunt.

David Boclair

Tennessee Titans 2020 Season Preview

After four straight 9-7 seasons that led to five playoff road games, the Titans would like to try a different path to the Super Bowl.

David Boclair

Coaches Get 'Creative' to Keep Beasley From Falling Too Far Behind

Three weeks before the start of the regular season, the free agent pass rusher has yet to practice with the Titans.

Mike Hogan

Report: Titans Add Another Special Teams Stud

Walt Aikens was a special teams captain for the Miami Dolphins each of the last three years.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 21 Days

The Titans scored 21 rushing touchdowns in 2019, which made them one of the NFL's best in that regard.

David Boclair

Former Titans QB Coaches Prep Team to Two-Day Win

Rusty Smith starts sixth season with Grace Christian Academy with start-and-stop triumph.

David Boclair