Report: Titans To Bring Back a Top 2019 Preseason Performer

More than a handful of NFL teams already have taken a look at running back Jeremy McNichols.

The Tennessee Titans want to look again.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the Titans plan to sign McNichols, who has spent time with seven different franchises and has appeared in at least one regular-season game with four of them. His NFL experience includes one game for Tennessee late in 2018.

McNichols was the Titans’ leading rusher through the first three games of the 2019 preseason and was one of two running backs who appeared in all four contests.

He finished with 109 yards on 27 carries, second to Dalyn Dawkins, who ultimately earned a spot on the 53-man roster at the start of the regular season. Dawkins spent the entire season with the Titans, either on the active roster or the practice squad while McNichols spent much of the time looking for work. He finally spent three weeks on Chicago’s practice squad, one week on Jacksonville’s practice squad and then played for the Jaguars in the finale.

Tennessee released Dawkins last week.

A fifth-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Boise State, McNichols has rushed four times for eight yards in five games with four different teams (San Francisco, Indianapolis, Tennessee and Jacksonville).

He also has spent time with Denver. The Titans first signed him off the Broncos’ practice squad on Dec. 3, 2018.

With no preseason games, his chances to make the roster this year will hinge on how he does in practice over the next couple weeks. McNichols joins veterans Shaun Wilson and Senorise Perry as well as undrafted rookie Cameron Scarlett in the group behind starter Derrick Henry and third-round draft pick Darrynton Evans.