Countdown to Kickoff: 61 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 61 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 61 figures into the team’s recent history.

Kevin Mawae was at the end of his career. Things rarely have been better for the Tennessee Titans, though, than when he was in the middle of their offensive line.

Over the course of his four seasons with the franchise (2006-09), Mawae started 61 games. The Titans won 37 of them (60.7 percent) and consistently had one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks.

Tennessee finished in the top 10 in rushing offense every season (the top five three times), capped by a second-place ranking in 2009, running back Chris Johnson’s record-setting campaign.

The team finished 8-8 or better each of those years, including an NFL-best 13-3 in 2008. It was the only time in the Titans era (1999-present) before the current run of 9-7 records that the Titans went four straight years without a losing record.

Only two players, linebacker Keith Bulluck and tackle Michael Roos, started more games for the Titans during those four seasons. It was an inconsistent period for the offense, which included Vince Young and Kerry Collins trading off at quarterback, three different leading receivers (Drew Bennett, Justin Gage and Kenny Britt) and three different leading rushers (Travis Henry, LenDale White and Johnson).

With the Titans, Mawae made the last two of his eight Pro Bowl appearances (2008-09) and earned his third All-Pro honor (2008). It was a period that helped cement his place on the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2000s and – eventually – as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019.

News

Henry, Titans Agree to Long-Term Extension

Deal with the 2019 NFL rushing champion ensures that virtually all of Tennessee's most productive players are under contract for multiple seasons.

David Boclair

Report: Henry, Titans Won't Agree to Long-Term Extension

The NFL's reigning rushing champion will play 2020 on the one-year franchise tag that will pay him $10.278 million.

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

College Field to be Named in Honor of Oilers Great

The University of Texas will recognize Earl Campbell along with Ricky Williams, the school's only Heisman Trophy winners.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 62 Days

Derrick Henry's future with the Titans is uncertain, but his past already includes more appearances than nearly any other running back the team has drafted.

David Boclair

Tannehill Falls Short of Top 10 Madden 21 QB Ratings

Titans quarterback set a number of career-highs, led the NFL in a couple categories in 2019.

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Woodyard Fighting for Viable Opt-Out Option

Former Titans linebacker is an NFLPA Vice President, wants players to feel protected regardless of whether they play in 2020 or not.

Mike Hogan

by

Footballfan55

The Complete Titans Overall Player Ratings for EASports Madden NFL 21

Derrick Henry is the X-factor; Kevin Byard also has superstar abilities.

Mike Hogan

Former Titans RB Part of Prospective MLB Ownership Group

DeMarco Murray is part of a star-studded collection of individuals led by A-Rod and J.Lo that hopes to purchase the New York Mets.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 63 Days

Travis Henry had 63 first downs rushing during his brief -- but important -- time with Tennessee.

David Boclair

Lewan's Plan For a Safe -- And Full -- NFL Season

Titans tackle does not want to separate players from families completely, believes the league has the resources to make it work.

Mike Hogan

by

Footballfan55