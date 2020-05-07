The 2020 Tennessee Titans Schedule

NASHVILLE – The 2020 NFL schedule is out.

Standing between the Tennessee Titans and a second straight playoff appearance (their third in four years) are 16 games that start with the final game of the league’s opening weekend and end with five road trips in the final seven weeks.

Here it is, the 2020 Titans schedule, with one thing to know about each game:

Sept. 14 (Monday): at Denver, 9:10 p.m., ESPN

• It was the Broncos’ who ended Marcus Mariota’s run as starting quarterback when they shut out the Titans in Week 6 last season. They’ll get their crack at Ryan Tannehill right out of the gate in prime time.

Sept. 20: vs. Jacksonville, noon, CBS

• Tennessee has won six straight at home against the Jaguars, the last two by a combined score of 72-29.

Sept. 27: at Minnesota, noon, CBS

• In his only career meeting against Minnesota (2016), Derrick Henry carried five times for three yards (0.6 yards per carry). Against every other team (he has never faced New Orleans) he has averaged at least 2.5 yards per carry.

Oct. 4: vs. Pittsburgh, noon, CBS

• These teams met every year from 2008-14. This is just their second matchup since. The Steelers have won five of the last seven.

Oct. 11: vs. Buffalo, noon, CBS

• In their last three meetings (2015, 2018, 2019), neither team has scored more than 14 points. The Bills won all three.

Oct. 18: vs. Houston, noon, CBS

• The Titans and Texans have split the season series each of the past four years. The home team had won six straight before last season.

Oct. 25: BYE

Nov. 1: at Cincinnati, noon, CBS

• Tennessee was 2-0 last season against quarterbacks taken No. 1 overall in the draft (Baker Mayfield, Jameis Winston). This is their first crack at 2020 No. 1 Joe Burrow.

Nov. 8: vs. Chicago, noon, CBS

• The Bears have finished No. 23 or worse in scoring offense five of the last six years. The Titans were in the top half for scoring defense each of the last three seasons.

Nov. 12 (Thursday): vs. Indianapolis, 7:20 p.m., Fox/NFLN

• Free agent quarterback Philip Rivers was 7-2 against Tennessee with the Chargers. This is his first chance with the Colts.

Nov. 22: at Baltimore, noon, CBS

• This is the fourth straight year the Titans and Ravens will meet. They squared off in the 2017 and 2018 regular seasons and the 2019 postseason.

Nov. 29: at Indianapolis, noon, CBS

• These teams split the season series in 2019. Before that came seven straight sweeps – six by Indianapolis.

Dec. 6: vs. Cleveland, noon, CBS

• The Titans served notice that the Browns were not likely to live up to the hype when they went to Cleveland and won 43-13 in Week 1. Now, they kick off this year’s stretch run with that same opponent.

Dec. 13: at Jacksonville, noon, CBS

• The Titans are 3-1 against the Jaguars under Mike Vrabel. That is their best record against any of the division opponents.

Dec. 19 or 20: vs. Detroit, TBD, TBD

• Vrabel’s position coach during his last three seasons playing in New England (2006-08) was current Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

Dec. 27: at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC

• This is a matchup of the teams that lost in last season’s conference championship games, Tennessee to Kansas City and Green Bay to San Francisco.

Jan. 3: at Houston, noon, CBS

• The Texans have won the AFC South four times in the last five years. The Titans have finished second in three of the last four.