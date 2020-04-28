Titans In Top 10 of SI.com's Post-Draft Power Rankings

NASHVILLE – Ask any NFL coach or general manager and they will say their team is better now than it was a week ago. Every franchise, after all, added talent through the draft.

That is just part of the offseason, though. There also was free agency and – prior to that – the exclusive window teams had with which to negotiate new contracts with players from the 2019 rosters, all of which are designed to make clubs better than they were a year ago.

Taking all of that into consideration, SI.com released its post-NFL Draft power rankings Tuesday. The Titans are tied for seventh with the Green Bay Packers, which is a drop from where they finished with the final 2019 power rankings (fourth).

The power rankings are a product of a six-person panel comprised of SI’s NFL writers and editors. Each of the six offered their own rankings from 1-32 and the combined results make up the final product.

Tennessee was a high as No. 5 in the eyes of one voter and as low as No. 14 in the eyes of another.

“The Titans caught lightning in a bottle down the stretch and decided to run it back. How long can they ride that lightning?” the panel asked.

Among teams that won fewer than nine games during the 2019 regular season only Philadelphia, at No. 5, comes in higher on the current list.

The Titans also checked in well ahead of the rest of the AFC South. Indianapolis was at No. 16, Houston was at No. 18 and Jacksonville checked in a rock bottom, No. 32.

“To address, ‘Is (this team) better?’” coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday following the draft. “It hasn’t won a game so it can’t possibly be better. But there were some things that we needed to get done out of this draft, and I think we all feel like we did.”