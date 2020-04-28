It's been an unusual offseason, to say the least. With free agency and the draft behind us, let's update our NFL power rankings.

We've now crossed a few of the NFL's major offseason milestones. And while much of the remaining offseason is in flux, one thing is a certainty in this world ... power rankings!

Given that Tom Brady's free agency is the story of the year, it's no surprise to see the Buccaneers have moved up and the Patriots have moved down since we last voted. But the Pats aren't alone. Three teams tied for the biggest jump, with the Bucs, Eagles and Lions all jumping seven spots. And the Browns and Cardinals came up six each. So it's not just about signing Tom Brady, or even upgrading QB. Some of our voters are just expecting bounce-back seasons from a few of 2019's underachievers.

On the flip side, the Texans joined the Patriots in dropping eight spots. Good luck, Bill O'Brien! Check out how all 32 teams stack up below.

This week’s NFL Power Rankings Poll voters:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

1. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Points in poll: 191

Highest-place vote: 1 (5 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 2 (1 voter)

Season result: 12-4, won Super Bowl

Post-SB Rank: 1

SI Draft Grade: C+

When you win the Super Bowl and follow it up by bringing back 20 of 22 starters, including the consensus best QB in the league, you stay on top of the power rankings.

2. BALTIMORE RAVENS

Points in poll: 181

Highest-place vote: 1 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 4 (1 voter)

Season result: 14-2, lost in divisional round

Post-SB Rank: 3

SI Draft Grade: A-

Patrick Mahomes won MVP in his breakout second season, then won a Super Bowl the next year. The Ravens are hoping Lamar Jackson follows the same trajectory.

3. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Points in poll: 178

Highest-place vote: 2 (4 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 8 (1 voter)

Season result: 13-3, lost in Super Bowl

Post-SB Rank: 2

SI Draft Grade: A-

The 49ers blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, and now they’ll have to fight off the dreaded Super Bowl hangover without players like Joe Staley, DeForest Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders. But they are still expected to be a force in the NFC.

4. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Points in poll: 168

Highest-place vote: 2 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 9 (1 voter)

Season result: 13-3, lost in wild-card round

Post-SB Rank: 5

SI Draft Grade: C-

After three straight heartbreaking playoff exits, Drew Brees is back for another crack at it with a loaded roster.

5. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Points in poll: 164

Highest-place vote: 3 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 9 (1 voter)

Season result: 9-7, lost in wild-card round

Post-SB Rank: 12

SI Draft Grade: C

The Eagles didn’t help themselves in the draft as much as many would have liked them to, but our panel is envisioning a bounce-back year for a squad that won four straight games just to reach the playoffs.

6. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Points in poll: 148

Highest-place vote: 5 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 17 (1 voter)

Season result: 11-5, lost in divisional round

Post-SB Rank: 9

SI Draft Grade: B

The NFC West may be the toughest division in football, but never overlook the Seahawks, who are in the hunt every year.

T-7. GREEN BAY PACKERS

Points in poll: 146

Highest-place vote: 4 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 14 (1 voter)

Season result: 13-3, lost in NFC championship game

Post-SB Rank: 6

SI Draft Grade: B-

Could they have used that first-round pick on a player who’d help them in 2020? Sure. But the Packers still have plenty of talent with Jordan Love watching Aaron Rodgers from the bench this year.

T-7. TENNESSEE TITANS

Points in poll: 146

Highest-place vote: 5 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 14 (1 voter)

Season result: 9-7, lost in AFC championship game

Post-SB Rank: 4

SI Draft Grade: B

The Titans caught lightning in a bottle down the stretch and decided to run it back. How long can they ride that lightning?

9. BUFFALO BILLS

Points in poll: 141

Highest-place vote: 3 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 14 (1 voter)

Season result: 10-6, lost in wild-card round

Post-SB Rank: 11

SI Draft Grade: B

We know they have the defense, but it’ll be critical for Stefon Diggs to help Josh Allen take a big step forward like the Bills’ front office thinks he can.

10. DALLAS COWBOYS

Points in poll: 135

Highest-place vote: 8 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 12 (2 voters)

Season result: 8-8, second place in NFC East

Post-SB Rank: 14

SI Draft Grade: A+

The Jason Garrett Era is finally over, and there’ll be plenty of pressure on Mike McCarthy after a great draft in Big D.

11. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Points in poll: 134

Highest-place vote: 5 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 13 (2 voters)

Season result: 7-9, third place in NFC South

Post-SB Rank: 18

SI Draft Grade: A-

Something tells us if Tom Brady throws 30 touchdowns this year, they won’t be accompanied by 30 interceptions. That’s an improvement already.

12. LOS ANGELES RAMS

Points in poll: 122

Highest-place vote: 6 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 20 (1 voter)

Season result: 9-7, third place in NFC West

Post-SB Rank: 13

SI Draft Grade: A

The Rams have moved on from so many key pieces of their Super Bowl LIII team. Let’s see how much of it was really Sean McVay.

13. MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Points in poll: 120

Highest-place vote: 7 (2 voters)

Lowest-place vote: 19 (1 voters)

Season result: 10-6, lost in divisional round

Post-SB Rank: 8

SI Draft Grade: A-

The Vikings extended Kirk Cousins after he won his first career playoff game, and now they’ll try to build on that for another year.

14. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Points in poll: 115

Highest-place vote: 6 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 19 (1 voter)

Season result: 8-8, second place in AFC North

Post-SB Rank: 16

SI Draft Grade: C

The Steelers could have easily been a playoff team with a healthy Ben Roethlisberger last year, but our panel wants to see him healthy before we put them back in the top tier of the AFC.

15. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Points in poll: 113

Highest-place vote: 9 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 20 (2 voters)

Season result: 12-4, lost in wild-card round

Post-SB Rank: 7

SI Draft Grade: C+

A quiet offseason for the Patriots, who are always a top-three team in our preseason rankings. HEY WAIT A SECOND.

16. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Points in poll: 107

Highest-place vote: 8 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 18 (1 voter)

Season result: 7-9, third place in AFC South

Post-SB Rank: 17

SI Draft Grade: A-

The Colts told us they believed in Jacoby Brissett last year, but we expect them to have a higher ceiling with Philip Rivers.

17. ATLANTA FALCONS

Points in poll: 105

Highest-place vote: 12 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 19 (1 voter)

Season result: 7-9, second place in NFC South

Post-SB Rank: 15

SI Draft Grade: B+

The Falcons played well enough in the second half to save some jobs year, but the pressure is on for this coaching staff to keep that momentum going.

18. HOUSTON TEXANS

Points in poll: 100

Highest-place vote: 11 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 21 (2 voters)

Season result: 10-6, lost in divisional round

Post-SB Rank: 10

SI Draft Grade: B-

Nobody has fallen further since our last rankings than the Texans, a reflection of the DeAndre Hopkins trade and a lack of faith in Bill O’Brien in general.

19. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Points in poll: 89

Highest-place vote: 16 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 22 (1 voter)

Season result: 5-11, fourth place in AFC West

Post-SB Rank: T-19

SI Draft Grade: B-

The Chargers got their guy in the draft, but a talented roster will have be led by Tyrod Taylor, at least to start the year.

20. CLEVELAND BROWNS

Points in poll: 71

Highest-place vote: 15 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 24 (1 voter)

Season result: 6-10, third place in AFC North

Post-SB Rank: 26

SI Draft Grade: B+

After falling so far short of expectations in 2019, the Browns enter 2020 much more quietly—with a chance to take a jump closer to what we expected of them.

21. ARIZONA CARDINALS

Points in poll: 69

Highest-place vote: 16 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 27 (1 voter)

Season result: 5-10-1, fourth place in NFC West

Post-SB Rank: 23

SI Draft Grade: B+

The Cardinals may be No. 21 in these rankings, but they’re going to be a popular sleeper pick September.

22. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Points in poll: 68

Highest-place vote: 19 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 25 (2 voters)

Season result: 7-9, third place in AFC West

Post-SB Rank: T-19

SI Draft Grade: C+

The Raiders loaded up on draft capital by trading away Khalil Mack, and now we actually get to find out if that deal was worth it.

23. CHICAGO BEARS

Points in poll: 58

Highest-place vote: 21 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 26 (1 voter)

Season result: 8-8, third place in NFC North

Post-SB Rank: 21

SI Draft Grade: B-

In comes Nick Foles to compete with Mitchell Trubisky. Would that change alone be enough for the Bears to compete with the Packers and Vikings?

24. DENVER BRONCOS

Points in poll: 57

Highest-place vote: 21 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 25 (1 voter)

Season result: 7-9, second place in AFC West

Post-SB Rank: 22

SI Draft Grade: A

The jury’s still out on Drew Lock, but he’s got plenty of weapons to take a leap in 2020.

25. DETROIT LIONS

Points in poll: 46

Highest-place vote: 16 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (1 voter)

Season result: 3-12-1, fourth place in NFC North

Post-SB Rank: 32

SI Draft Grade: A

The Lions ended the season on the league’s longest losing streak and we had them ranked last the week after the Super Bowl. Apparently our panel is feeling optimistic.

26. NEW YORK JETS

Points in poll: 43

Highest-place vote: 22 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 28 (1 voter)

Season result: 7-9, third place in AFC East

Post-SB Rank: 24

SI Draft Grade: A-

The AFC East is as open as it’s been in a long time if the Jets can make a leap.

27. MIAMI DOLPHINS

Points in poll: 41

Highest-place vote: 22 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (2 voters)

Season result: 5-11, fourth place in AFC East

Post-SB Rank: 25

SI Draft Grade: B-

Tank For Tua worked, and they didn’t even tank perfectly. Now Dolphins fans can root for Tua (or Ryan Fitzpatrick) to win every week without feeling conflicted.

28. NEW YORK GIANTS

Points in poll: 35

Highest-place vote: 25 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 28 (3 voters)

Season result: 4-12, third place in NFC East

Post-SB Rank: 28

SI Draft Grade: B

Goodbye, Eli. Hello, Joe Judge and the newest branch of the Bill Belichick coaching tree.

29. CINCINNATI BENGALS

Points in poll: 28

Highest-place vote: 26 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (1 voter)

Season result: 2-14, fourth place in AFC North

Post-SB Rank: 31

SI Draft Grade: A-

If Joe Burrow is the real deal, Bengals fans won’t mind a little 2-14 season to move on from the Andy Dalton era.

30. CAROLINA PANTHERS

Points in poll: 21

Highest-place vote: 26 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (1 voter)

Season result: 5-11, fourth place in NFC South

Post-SB Rank: 30

SI Draft Grade: B

The Panthers said goodbye to some of their long-time fan favorites and now they start from the bottom with Matt Rhule and Teddy Bridgewater.

31. WASHINGTON

Points in poll: 16

Highest-place vote: 29 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (3 voters)

Season result: 3-13, fourth place in NFC East

Post-SB Rank: 29

SI Draft Grade: B+

Washington reportedly considered a QB with the second pick, but just because they chose Chase Young doesn’t mean Ron Rivera is tied to Dwayne Haskins long-term.

32. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Points in poll: 12

Highest-place vote: 27 (1 voter)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (4 voters)

Season result: 6-10, fourth place in AFC South

Post-SB Rank: 27

SI Draft Grade: B-

Is it Minshew Mania or Tank For Trevor? Might depend how the season starts.

