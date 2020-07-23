AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Titans Offer Opt-Out Options to Season Ticket Holders

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans season ticket holders will have options for the 2020 NFL season.

The most common is to stay at home this fall. Ticket holders can opt out of their plans now or later, depending on several factors.

Franchise officials sent “Updated 2020 Season Ticket Options” to seat holders Thursday that provided little clarity on exactly what to expect.

“We now know it is unlikely Nissan Stadium will be open to full capacity this fall,” the email read, in part. “While we continue to work with NFL, state and local officials on a solution for fan attendance at Titans games this season, we wanted to offer updated information to our Season Ticket Members regarding their options.”

Those who do not wish to attend games this season could say so immediately, at which point they would select a full refund or a rollover to 2021 for any money paid toward their account thus far. The deadline to defer payment is Aug. 7.

No immediate action was required for fans who want to retain the option to attend games in person. Once seating within the 69,143-seat stadium has been reconfigured “to comply with social distancing guidelines and other health requirements,” those who have not opted out already once again will have the option to do so. At that time, an additional deferral option will be available.

The franchise first announced that “it is unlikely that Nissan Stadium will be open to full capacity this fall” earlier this month. Scheduled payments on all plans were suspended as of July 1.

Wednesday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced on Twitter that if fans are allowed to attend games, regardless of the number in a particular stadium, facemasks will be a league-wide requirement.

Four of the Titans’ first six 2020 contests are scheduled to be played at Nissan Stadium, including all three in October. The home-opener is set for Sept. 20 against Jacksonville.

The league already has agreed to the NFL Players’ Association request to eliminate all preseason gamesas part of negotiations regarding health and safety requirements for the season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tennessee was scheduled to host the New York Giants on Aug. 22 and Chicago Bears on Sept. 3 as part of its build-up to the regular season.

Tennessee’s quarterbacks and rookies reported for camp Thursday, at which time they were tested for the coronavirus. They must pass two tests in a 72-hour period before they will be allowed in the facility. In the meantime, they will take part in virtual meetings. The same will be true for the remaining veterans, who are scheduled to report Tuesday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Countdown to Kickoff: 53 Days

Among all Adoreé Jackson has done in his first three years with the Titans are 53 punt returns.

David Boclair

Where Should Fantasy Football Owners Expect to Draft A.J. Brown?

Titans wide receiver was one of the NFL's most productive players at his position over the final six weeks of 2019.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 54 Days

There are 54 different players in the Titans era who have forced two or more fumbles.

David Boclair

Third-Round Draft Choice Signs Contract

Running back Darrynton Evans becomes the fourth of this year's six Titans picks to complete negotiations.

David Boclair

No Preseason Football

David Boclair

New Advanced Stat Makes Henry's 2019 Season Look Even Better

The NFL rushing champion also led the league expected yards per carry, which officially will be added to the Next Gen Stats in 2020.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 55 Days

Of the three wide receivers the Titans drafted in 2005, Roydell Williams had the best season when he caught 55 passes in 2007.

David Boclair

Preseason All-AFC South Team

With eight selections, the Titans topped their three division rivals in vote by reporters who cover the AFC South teams for the SI.com network.

David Boclair

Daily COVID Testing During Training Camp

David Boclair

One Coach Doubts Season Will Start on Time

David Boclair