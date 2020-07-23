Titans Offer Opt-Out Options to Season Ticket Holders

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans season ticket holders will have options for the 2020 NFL season.

The most common is to stay at home this fall. Ticket holders can opt out of their plans now or later, depending on several factors.

Franchise officials sent “Updated 2020 Season Ticket Options” to seat holders Thursday that provided little clarity on exactly what to expect.

“We now know it is unlikely Nissan Stadium will be open to full capacity this fall,” the email read, in part. “While we continue to work with NFL, state and local officials on a solution for fan attendance at Titans games this season, we wanted to offer updated information to our Season Ticket Members regarding their options.”

Those who do not wish to attend games this season could say so immediately, at which point they would select a full refund or a rollover to 2021 for any money paid toward their account thus far. The deadline to defer payment is Aug. 7.

No immediate action was required for fans who want to retain the option to attend games in person. Once seating within the 69,143-seat stadium has been reconfigured “to comply with social distancing guidelines and other health requirements,” those who have not opted out already once again will have the option to do so. At that time, an additional deferral option will be available.

The franchise first announced that “it is unlikely that Nissan Stadium will be open to full capacity this fall” earlier this month. Scheduled payments on all plans were suspended as of July 1.

Wednesday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced on Twitter that if fans are allowed to attend games, regardless of the number in a particular stadium, facemasks will be a league-wide requirement.

Four of the Titans’ first six 2020 contests are scheduled to be played at Nissan Stadium, including all three in October. The home-opener is set for Sept. 20 against Jacksonville.

The league already has agreed to the NFL Players’ Association request to eliminate all preseason gamesas part of negotiations regarding health and safety requirements for the season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tennessee was scheduled to host the New York Giants on Aug. 22 and Chicago Bears on Sept. 3 as part of its build-up to the regular season.

Tennessee’s quarterbacks and rookies reported for camp Thursday, at which time they were tested for the coronavirus. They must pass two tests in a 72-hour period before they will be allowed in the facility. In the meantime, they will take part in virtual meetings. The same will be true for the remaining veterans, who are scheduled to report Tuesday.