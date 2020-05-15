Preseason Schedule Set

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ preseason schedule kicks off with a rare matinee.

Dates and times for the four games – all against NFC opponents – have been finalized and were released Friday. The first three will take place on Saturdays ahead of the traditional Thursday night finale, which once again will be against the Chicago Bears.

Tennessee will open the preseason – coronavirus willing – on August 15 at Washington at 1 p.m. (CDT).

It will be the third preseason meeting between the teams of the Titans era (1999-present). Each of the first two, in 2007 and 2013, were also preseason openers. The Redskins won both.

After that comes a home game against the N.Y. Giants, a trip to Tampa Bay and the finale against Chicago, which makes this the first year since 2014 the Titans’ regular-season preparation does not include an AFC opponent. Tennessee defeated Chicago 19-15 at Soldier Field in last season’s fourth preseason contest, which featured almost exclusively backups for both sides. The teams also met in Week 3 of the 20-17 preseason.

The complete Tennessee Titans’ 2020 preseason schedule:

August 15: at Washington, 1 p.m. (CDT)

August 22: vs. New York Giants, 7 p.m. (CDT)

August 29: at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m. (CDT)

Sept. 3: vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. (CDT)

(all games will air locally on WKRN-TV Ch. 2)

The regular season schedule starts with a Monday night game, one of three prime-time contests on the Titans schedule, at Denver on Sept. 14. The home-opener is six days later against Jacksonville.