Preseason Schedule Set

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ preseason schedule kicks off with a rare matinee.

Dates and times for the four games – all against NFC opponents – have been finalized and were released Friday. The first three will take place on Saturdays ahead of the traditional Thursday night finale, which once again will be against the Chicago Bears.

Tennessee will open the preseason – coronavirus willing – on August 15 at Washington at 1 p.m. (CDT).

It will be the third preseason meeting between the teams of the Titans era (1999-present). Each of the first two, in 2007 and 2013, were also preseason openers. The Redskins won both.

After that comes a home game against the N.Y. Giants, a trip to Tampa Bay and the finale against Chicago, which makes this the first year since 2014 the Titans’ regular-season preparation does not include an AFC opponent. Tennessee defeated Chicago 19-15 at Soldier Field in last season’s fourth preseason contest, which featured almost exclusively backups for both sides. The teams also met in Week 3 of the 20-17 preseason.

The complete Tennessee Titans’ 2020 preseason schedule:

August 15: at Washington, 1 p.m. (CDT)

August 22: vs. New York Giants, 7 p.m. (CDT)

August 29: at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m. (CDT)

Sept. 3: vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. (CDT)

(all games will air locally on WKRN-TV Ch. 2)

The regular season schedule starts with a Monday night game, one of three prime-time contests on the Titans schedule, at Denver on Sept. 14. The home-opener is six days later against Jacksonville.

News

Analyst Says Titans Should Spend to Add Clowney

Potential to be the AFC South's best team overrides some sense of fiscal responsibility says NFL Network's Kyle Brandt.

David Boclair

Titans' Original Memphis Man, Pepper Rodgers, Dies

Former USFL and CFL head coach could not generate initial interest for an NFL team in Nashville

David Boclair

Did Titans Cost Themselves A Super Bowl Shot by Paying Tannehill?

No quarterback earning an average of $20 million or more has ever led his team to a title

David Boclair

by

Titanfan

Vrabel on 'Solid' Footing With Players

Third-year coach works to make sure he speaks the same language as those much younger than he is.

Mike Hogan

Ryan Open To Any Team 'Except the Titans'

Veteran cornerback reiterates his time in Tennessee is finished

David Boclair

Two Titans Make PFF's Top 101 of the 2010s

Kevin Byard and Jurrell Casey were third-round picks who became stars for Tennessee

David Boclair

Smith's Opportunity to Cash In At Hand

Tight end started the offseason healthy and atop the Tennessee Titans' depth chart

Mike Hogan

Vrabel Hopes For Joint Training Camp Workouts With Multiple Teams

For now, all NFL franchises will work virtually at least through the end of the month

David Boclair

Fifth-Round Pick Agrees to Contract Terms

Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison is the first member of the Titans' 2020 draft class to get his deal done.

David Boclair

'Titans' Was Not First Choice for New Name

Transition to Tennessee originally included a different nickname, stadium layout

David Boclair

by

JRTuttle4