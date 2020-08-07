AllTitans
Countdown to Kickoff: 38 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 38 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 38 figures into the team’s recent history.

The moment that Steve McNair’s style of play changed is obvious. Equally apparent is that it was a change for the better.

In 2003, the Tennessee Titans quarterback ran the ball 38 times, a paltry number compared to what he had done as an NFL starter prior to that point despite the fact that he played all 16 games.

McNair finished each of the previous six seasons with at least 72 rushing attempts and as many as 101, the number he hit in his first season as a starter (1997). He averaged 471.2 rushing yards per season over that span and had topped 400 yards in each of the previous three years.

By comparison, McNair finished 2003 with just 138 rushing yards, which barely put him among that year’s top 15 quarterbacks for rushing yards.

It is likely not a coincidence that 2003 was the year McNair was named the NFL’s co-Most Valuable Player along with Peyton Manning and took the next step as a passer. He led the NFL with a 100.3 passer rating and an average of 8.0 yards per attempt. He also set a career-high with 24 touchdown passes against just seven interceptions.

Despite the judicious use of his feet, McNair scored four rushing touchdowns, tied for second among all NFL quarterbacks that season.

Over the four seasons that followed, two with Tennessee and two with Baltimore, McNair averaged 27.5 rushes per season and scored a total of just three rushing touchdowns.

After 2002, that simply no longer was a big part of his game.

Defensive End Placed on COVID-19 List

Tennessee was one of 11 teams at the start of the day Friday with no players designated Reserve-COVID-19.

David Boclair

Teammates React to Vic Beasley's Arrival

Veterans say they are eager to integrate the free agent linebacker into the team.

Mike Hogan

Beasley's Unexcused Absence Ends

Free agent linebacker reports to the Titans for COVID-19 testing Friday, more than a week after the rest of the team's veterans.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 39 Days

The Tennessee Titans prepped for Super Bowl XXXIV with 39 forced fumbles during the 1999 regular season.

David Boclair

Titans' 2017 Draft Pick Opts Out of 2020

In three years as a professional, tackle Brad Seaton, now with Tampa Bay, has yet to appear in a regular season game.

David Boclair

Injury Took Former Titan to 'Dark Places'

Avery Williamson missed one game in five years before he was sidelined for all of 2019.

David Boclair

Vrabel Selects Three Offseason Performers of the Year

One starter, two backups singled out for their effort, improvement since the end of the 2019 season.

Mike Hogan

Veteran Linebacker Removed From PUP List

Jayon Brown, the Titans' third leading tackler in 2019, is now cleared to take part in all training camp activities.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 40 Days

One memorable day in 2009, the Titans won a game by 40 points.

David Boclair

Wait for Vic Beasley Continues

Coach Mike Vrabel says he still wants the free agent linebacker 'to be a part of the football team.'

David Boclair