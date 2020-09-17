Season-Ticket Holders Expected to Scoop Up All Seats

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans got the news that they can open Nissan Stadium to spectators for the final seven home games on their 2020 schedule.

Not just anyone can get inside, however.

Because of the limits on crowd sizes required by guidelines currently in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 it is likely that only season-ticket holders will be able to purchase seats. Current season-ticket holders received emails shortly after Thursday’s announcement, and the official sale of seats will begin next week.

“If we have tickets at the end of our process, we conceivably could go to the general public with those,” Titans vice president Gil Beverly said. “But initially, tickets will only be available to season ticket members.”

Back in July, franchise officials offered season ticket holders the opportunity to opt out for 2020 but retain the option to renew their seats for 2021. Thursday, those who did opt out were given the opportunity to change their mind and, accordingly to Beverly, some immediately did so although he declined to reveal specific numbers in either case.

Theoretically, there is no limit to the number of games for which someone can purchase seats but with the difference in attendance limits at each game, it is possible that some won’t be available to everyone who wants to see the Titans in person this fall.

“Our hope is to provide an opportunity for anyone who has opted in to have access to every game,” Beverly said. “… Now, there are a number of dynamics and factors that play into our ability to deliver on that.

“… It’s possible that depending on where you are in line, where you are in the queue that the Steelers game [on Oct. 4] could sell out before you get to your chance to pick tickets. But the hope is that everyone has a chance to get at least some access to every game.”

Regardless of who has tickets, health and safety protocols will be in place and strictly enforced, according to franchise officials.

The first home game to be played with fans in the seats will be Oct. 4 against Pittsburgh. Attendance will be limited to 10 percent of capacity, which means roughly 7,000 spectators. The percentage will increase with the Oct. 11 contest versus Buffalo and the Oct. 18 matchup with Houston.

Beginning with the Nov. 8 game against Chicago, the crowd will be capped at 21 percent of capacity – approximately 14,500 – for the remainder of the year.

“As we’ve all learned, a lot of the dynamics around the COVID has been very unpredictable,” Beverly said. “If – all of a sudden – you see a substantial change in caseloads and such, then we probably will have to adjust. … At the end of the day, we’re pretty optimistic that we’ll be able to roll out the plan as it was laid out (Thursday).”