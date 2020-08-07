Teammates React to Vic Beasley's Arrival

Vic Beasley, the Tennessee Titans’ most coveted prize from free agency, finally has his boots on the ground in Nashville.

The 28-year-old outside linebacker reported to Saint Thomas Sports Park on Friday for coronavirus testing after an unexplained 10-day absence. While Beasley must test negative for COVID-19 multiple times before he can join his teammates, they are excited to have him aboard.

“I think it’s pretty obvious,” guard Rodger Saffold said during a video press conference Friday. “He has great speed off the edge, he’s very athletic, he’s strong. You get great production out of him. I think that’s an excellent quality to have, bringing him onto the team.”

Perhaps nobody on the Titans roster knows better how explosive Beasley can be as a pass rusher. Saffold spent nine years with the Rams during which he faced Beasley twice (2016, 2018). Over the course of five seasons with the Falcons (2015-2019), Beasley recorded 37 1/2 sacks and recovered 11 fumbles, returning two of them for touchdowns.

Beasley was a Pro Bowler in 2016, his most productive season to date. That season, Beasley led the league with 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. Since then, however, his numbers have fallen. In each of the last three seasons combined, Beasley has recorded 18.5 total sacks (no more than eight in a season).

“You look at a lot of our younger guys who are just constantly making plays,” Saffold, a 10-year NFL veteran, said. “Just that consistency from our entire defensive line. It’s going to be extremely helpful. He’s got power and speed. I am really excited to have him on the team.”

In 2018, Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro was a late arrival to Titans camp. He was a free agent until Johnathan Cyprien was injured in practice early in camp.

After a virtual offseason due to coronavirus and now a delayed arrival, Beasley will have some catching up to do as he gets acclimated with a new team in a different city.

“Whatever got you here, whatever makes you great, don’t change that,” he said on Friday. “As far as our team, it’s all about effort. All about the details. Just those little things that make our team great.

“[Beasley] doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel when you get here. Be yourself. They wouldn’t have brought you in. I know the people, [general manager] Jon [Robinson and coach [Mike] Vrabel...if they didn’t think you were a fit, you wouldn’t be here. Everything will be fine.”