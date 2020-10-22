Power Rankings: Titans Getting Closer to the Top

For the first six weeks, there was a wide-range of opinions on the Tennessee Titans. Most national media outlets recognized them as a top-ten team in the power rankings, but few had room for them in the top five. Some even had them outside of the top 10.

This week, however, there is an overwhelming consensus. One of three remaining unbeaten teams, the Titans (5-0) are a top-five NFL team to almost everyone.

Tennessee came in around No. 4 or 5 in most places in this week’s survey of NFL power rankings. A handful others had them at No. 3 or just outside of the top five at No. 6, but not any lower or higher.

An opportunity to move up looms this week, as the Titans welcome the 5-0 Pittsburgh Steelers to Nissan Stadium for what will be their biggest test of the season thus far. The Steelers came in ahead of Tennessee in just about every power ranking this week.

A look at where the Titans fit in a number of weekly NFL power rankings in wake of their 42-36 overtime victory over the Houston Texans, and what each outlet had to say about them:

Sports Illustrated - 4th (Last week: 9th)

If you just watch the highlights, you could come to the conclusion that the Titans are an absolutely unstoppable force. Ryan Tannehill is playing great, Derrick Henry has stiff-armed three people and trampled four others while you were reading this sentence and Mike Vrabel has internalized his own streak of Belichickian gamesmanship, as we learned from his intentional 12 men on the field penalty that came to light Monday. Of course, they did take advantage of a series of breaks Sunday to get that big win over Houston, including Romeo Crennel’s decision to go for two, a review on A.J. Brown’s game-tying TD giving him the score by an inch and the coin toss to open overtime. So I’m slotting the Titans in fourth here, behind the Chiefs and the other two undefeated teams. But I hope nobody takes this as a slight. The Titans are very good, getting better and will get their shot to move up when they play Pittsburgh next week.

ESPN - 5th (Last week: 8th)

Lewan suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and is out for the season. Losing their starting left tackle is a big blow for the Titans, as Lewan brings energy to the offense. His physicality is perfect for the zone rushing scheme the Titans employ. So far this season, Tennessee is averaging 3.9 yards attempt when running to the left (Lewan's side). Veteran offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo will be called upon to play left tackle in place of Lewan. Although Sambrailo is a capable player, there's a considerable drop-off from Lewan, who is Tennessee's best O-lineman.

NFL.com - 3rd (Last week: 5th)

Quite a six-day stretch for the Titans, who came out of an extended COVID-19 layoff with two impressive wins that further burnish their standing as a serious Super Bowl contender. On Sunday, Tennessee became the first team in NFL history with a 350-yard passer and a 200-yard rusher in the same game -- and they needed every one of those yards in a 42-36 overtime win over the rival Texans. Derrick Henry was unfair in this one, finishing with a career-high 264 yards from scrimmage and two scores, including the game-winner. It's not just that Henry is stronger than everyone on the field; he's faster than everyone, too. Watch how he accelerated away from cornerbacks on his 94-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. That's Bo Jackson stuff. That's Herschel Walker stuff. That's Derrick Henry.

CBS Sports - 5th (Last week: 7th)

They are the real deal on offense. Ryan Tannehill is playing at a high level, but he will be challenged in a big way against the Steelers.

NBC Sports - 6th (Last week: 6th)

Look up business decision in the dictionary and you’ll see a picture of a defensive back electing not to try and tackle Derrick Henry.

The Athletic - 3rd (Last week: 5th)

There are a number of statistical oddities for the Titans since Ryan Tannehill took over last season. But perhaps the wildest relates to their red-zone efficiency. In 15 games with Tannehill as the starter, the Titans have scored touchdowns on 44 of 53 (83 percent) red-zone trips. To put that into perspective, since 2000, no team has been better than 77.8 percent for a single season. The Titans had the best offensive performance (EPA per snap) in Week 6 and also now rank first offensively for the season.

USA Today - 3rd (Last week: 7th)

Some notes on Derrick Henry. Over the past three regular seasons, there have been six 200-yard rushing efforts ... three by Henry. Four players have three career games with 200 rush yards and two TDs – Henry ... plus Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson. And Henry's only the fifth to have two touchdown runs of at least 90 yards. Dude is special.

Bleacher Report - 6th (Last week: 6th)

It's Derrick Henry's world; the rest of us just live in it. Henry had himself a day against the Houston Texans in Week 6, piling up 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. In case that wasn't enough, he also added 52 receiving yards on two catches. Henry averaged 9.6 yards per carry against Houston. He peeled off yet another ridiculous touchdown run, rumbling 94 yards in the second half. And he was a huge part of the Titans remaining undefeated after the Texans came roaring back in Nashville. "It's high time that we recognized the Titans for what they are: a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the AFC," Davenport said. "Ryan Tannehill is playing lights out after chucking four touchdown passes against Houston. The Titans thrived in spite of their COVID-19 outbreak to remain one of two undefeated teams in the AFC. Only one will be left after the Titans host the Pittsburgh Steelers next week, though, and the loss of left tackle Taylor Lewan to an ACL tear could be huge against Pittsburgh's formidable pass rush." "Even with Lewan out, the undefeated Titans have the formula to win," Sobleski added. "Henry pounds the ball. Tannehill is extremely effective in play action. Tennessee has multiple weapons in the passing game. And the defense plays fundamentally sound football for the most part."

Sporting News - 4th (Last week: 8th)

The Titans are a pesky team slowly developing into a dominant one under Mike Vrabel, because they simply get the job done no matter what. Consider they were the ones who did last until the AFC championship against the Chiefs. Ryan Tannehill is in the zone playing off Derrick Henry's mighty running. The defense needs to get more consistent, however.

Yahoo Sports - 5th (Last week: 6th)

I just can’t get over Derrick Henry breaking away from the defense in the open field. He’s 247 pounds and he just ran away from Houston’s secondary, reaching an unbelievable 21.6 miles per hour on his run. What an athlete.

Fox News - 5th (Last week 6th)