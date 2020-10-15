Power Rankings: Titans Top 10 Across the Board

The Tennessee Titans solidified themselves as a top 10 team in the minds of most with their 42-16 rout of the Buffalo Bills after a coronavirus outbreak infected nearly two dozen players and staff members.

Multiple reports claimed the Titans broke protocols in one or more ways, which led to a heavy dosage of backlash and criticism from players, anonymous executives, fans from around the league and others.

The team publicly used the scrutiny and the many limitations the outbreak cast upon them to their advantage. They clearly came out angry, and motivated, and improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2008.

The most common opinion of the Titans, based on a survey of NFL power rankings, is that they are the league’s sixth best team. Their highest ranking was 5th (twice) and their lowest was 9th.

A look at where Tennessee fits in a number of weekly NFL power rankings (note: ESPN and Sporting News released power rankings before Tuesday night’s game):

Sports Illustrated - 9th (Last week: 6th)

On Tuesday night the defense made Josh Allen and the Bills play on their terms (as in no big plays), and the offense had no issues even without two of its top-three receivers. Methodical was the theme of the night. At this rate, the Titans could have a shot at a 9-0 season.

ESPN - 8th (Last week: 6th)

The Titans have given up 498 rushing yards through the first three games. Mike Vrabel said it comes down to failing to set the edge, not walling and not swarming to the ball carrier. Running backs have been able to find a seam along the line of scrimmage and take advantage of bad angles or poor tackling to gain chunks of yards. Tennessee is allowing a league-high 5.8 yards per carry. The Titans have won some close games, but they won't be able to keep doing so if they don't stop teams from imposing their will through the running game.

NFL.com - 5th (Last week: 7th)

The Titans refuse to let COVID-19-related challenges derail their season. Mike Vrabel’s team stepped on the field Tuesday night and made the Bills look like they were the short-handed squad coming off an endless layoff in a 42-16 win. Malcolm Butler was the star on defense with two interceptions, the second punctuated by a brilliant return that set up what was essentially the clinching touchdown. Ryan Tannehill continues to run the offense with deadly precision in the red zone. Tennessee scored touchdowns on all six of their trips inside the Buffalo 20-yard line, including a pair of Derrick Henry scores and a Tannehill scamper where he damn near blew out his knee during a celebratory skip across the goal line. This was the Titans’ first complete performance of the year, and it serves as a reminder they should be considered a legit contender in the AFC

CBS Sports - 7th (No change from last week)

They are 4-0 and had to navigate a tough two weeks to blow out the Bills Tuesday night. Mike Vrabel is an early Coach of the Year candidate.

NBC Sports - 6th (Last week: 7th)

Titans are 4-0 on the field and 0-for-the-century at following COVID protocols. Tennessee made the most of its unsanctioned practices in romping the Buffalo. Now, let’s try and follow the protocols from here on out, please.

The Athletic - 5th (Last week: 12th)

The undefeated Titans are big risers this week. EPR has them ahead of the Seahawks after their 42-16 win over the Bills. The Titans’ first three wins came by a total of just six points, but their victory Tuesday night was never in doubt. They were terrific on special teams, and Malcolm Butler came up with a huge interception and return in the third quarter. In Ryan Tannehill’s last 17 starts (playoffs included), he is completing 68.6 percent of his passes, averaging 8.6 YPA and has thrown 36 touchdowns with eight interceptions. The best part about the Titans is they know exactly how they want to play every week, and they rank third in offensive efficiency so far this season.

USA Today - 7th (Last week: 9th)

Tennessee turned in what was easily its most impressive performance of 2020 – Derrick Henry's stiff arm of Buffalo's Josh Norman the microcosm – staying unbeaten despite most challenging of circumstances, including several players still unavailable due to pandemic. Mad props.

Bleacher Report - 6th (Last week: 11th)

The Tennessee Titans just sent a message.

For most of the past fortnight, there's been plenty said about the Titans—and very little of it had anything to do with the team's ability to play football. Instead, it was positive tests and closed facilities and rescheduled games.

It was all very 2020.

The Titans hadn't played since coming back to edge the Vikings in Minnesota on Sept. 27. They had barely practiced since then.

So of course, they rolled the undefeated Buffalo Bills like it was nothing.

Ryan Tannehill threw for three scores and ran for another. The Titans defense turned the Bills over three times, and the offense converted 60 percent of its third-down attempts.

It was last year's run to the AFC title game all over again: not especially attractive, but brutally efficient. That it came after the long layoff speaks well to head coach Mike Vrabel and rest of the Titans coaching staff.

And it showed quite clearly that the Titans are for real…again

Sporting News - 8th (Last week: 9th)

The Titans haven't played a game in forever, it seems like. But they're still undefeated because of a familiar formula of running Derrick Henry, play-action passing and good situational defense. That defense is a growing concern, however.

Yahoo Sports - 6th (Last week: 10th)

We have a hard time letting go of deeply rooted opinions of players. That’s why it’s still pretty tough to come out and admit that Ryan Tannehill might just be one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. But when you throw 31 touchdowns with seven interceptions and your team goes 13-4 in your last 17 starts, it’s probably time to just recognize that this is an unusual story and embrace it.

Fox News - 6th (Last week: 7th)