AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Countdown to Kickoff: 71 Days

David Boclair

The countdown to kickoff continues.

The Tennessee Titans will open the 2020 regular season Sept. 14 at Denver. That is 71 days away. So, today we look at one way the number 71 figures into the team’s recent history.

There were times during the 2019 season when it seemed the Tennessee Titans could not make even the easiest field goal attempt.

It was not always that way with this franchise. In fact, there have been years when coaches have been more than willing to attempt long field goals and – particularly when Rob Bironas was their kicker – reasonably would expect to make them.

In the 21 seasons beginning with 1999, Tennessee has attempted 71 field goals of 50 yards or more. That is an average of more than three per season, and more than two-thirds of those split the uprights.

Bironas had the job from 2005-13 and at least once in each of those seasons he made a kick of 50 yards or more. For his career, he was 24-34 from that range (70.6 percent). Seven other kickers during the Titans era were a combined 19-37 (51.4 percent). Ryan Succop, with 11 out of 20, accounted for the bulk of those.

Never was Bironas better than in 2011, when he made six of seven overall from 50 yards or longer and twice made two in a game. Five of the six came in victories, and the only miss was a desperation 66-yard try at the end of the first half in a Week 1 loss at Jaksonville.

His most famous field was the one he made from 60 yards (a franchise record) as time expired against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 3, 2006. That kick gave Tennessee a 20-17 victory.

On Oct. 21, 2007, Bironas set an NFL record when he made eight field goals in a game. The first of those was from 52 yards.

All of those long kicks seemed so long ago last fall.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Trust Offseason Dialogue Will Pay Off

Players, executives express confidence that frank, productive discussions of race issues, protests, etc. will reap on-field benefits.

David Boclair

Commentary: As Sports Restart, Prepare to Keep Score of Positive Tests

Even before athletes and coaches began to get together, it was obvious they are not immune to COVID-19.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 72 Days

The 2019 Titans produced one of the highest-scoring playoff runs since the franchise relocated from Houston.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: The Most Scrutinzed Offseason Moves

A look at which decisions have been -- and will continue to be -- most closely watched for the Titans, Texans, Colts and Jaguars.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 73 Days

As Super Bowl XXXIV progressed, so did the number of plays the Titans ran on offense.

David Boclair

Titans Won't Don 'Tennessee Oilers' Throwbacks in 2020

Friday morning tweet was not a sign of what is to come, but part of a virtual conversation related to another NFL franchise.

David Boclair

Chris Johnson Uses Retirement to Complete College Degree

The record-setting former Titans running back announced this week that he earned his diploma from East Carolina.

David Boclair

Coronavirus Could Cost Titans -- And Everyone Else -- Homefield Advantage

Recent studies suggest that fans' influence on officials is a primary reason the home team wins more often than not.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 74 Days

For 74 games over five seasons, defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch set the standard for hard work and intensity.

David Boclair

Hall of Famer Sees Value in Variety of Titans' Run Game

Tackle Jackie Slater says Tennessee's scheme is set up for success when it matters most.

David Boclair