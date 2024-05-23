New Vikings TE Robert Tonyan Could Be Needed During T.J. Hockenson's Absence
Looking for additional tight end depth to help them survive what's expected to be at least a 4-6 week absence for T.J. Hockenson, the Vikings brought in veteran Robert Tonyan for a workout earlier this month. The 30-year-old was highly impressive in that session.
"(He) had a great workout for us," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. "It was one of those workouts where you just watch the guy run and catch, understands what you're asking him to do, from his experience. And it was kind of a no-brainer. Everyone just looked around and said yeah, you know? Like, let's get him."
The Vikings signed Tonyan to a one-year contract last week. Wearing No. 40 at OTAs this week, he made several catches, including a pretty snag on a back-shoulder ball from Nick Mullens for a big gain. It was easy to see why Minnesota decided to bring him in.
Tonyan has now spent time with every team in the NFC North. He was signed by the Lions as an undrafted rookie out of Indiana State, then landed with the Packers' practice squad that same fall. He spent five full seasons in Green Bay, appearing in 72 games and catching 145 passes (including playoffs). Back in 2020, he was tied for fifth in the league with 11 touchdown receptions from Aaron Rodgers. In 2022, he had a career-high 53 receptions. Tonyan joined the Bears last year and had a fairly quiet season with just 11 catches, but he still has some juice left in his legs.
The Vikings may need him. Hockenson, who is still recovering from his ACL surgery at the end of January, likely won't return until Week 6 at the earliest (the Vikings have a bye in Week 5). It might be even later than that. Johnny Mundt stepped into Hockenson's role late last season, but he has 47 career catches to Tonyan's 156. After hearing Phillips talk, it wouldn't be surprising if Tonyan, not Mundt, has a major pass-catching role for as long as Hockenson is out.
"I think he's really going to help us," Phillips said. "Obviously, with T.J. being out, I think Robert can fill some of those roles that T.J. did for us. A lot of production from T.J. that we're going to miss for a little bit. And I think he can pick up a good amount of that slack."
