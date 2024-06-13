5 veterans that could be on the Vikings' roster bubble
We are just over 40 days away from the Vikings' 2024 training camp kicking off on July 27, so who are some veteran players that might be on the roster bubble heading into the season?
Nick Mullens, QB
Mullens signed a two-year. $4 million contract with the Vikings last offseason. After an Achilles injury to Kirk Cousins, the musical chairs behind center forced Mullens to start three games and he passed for 1,306 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, his roster spot could hinge on former fifth-round pick Jaren Hall's development. Believe it or not, Mullens is 29 and Hall is 26, so the age gap is not that wide. With four quarterbacks on the roster, Mullens and Hall will likely battle for the last QB spot behind Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy.
Pat Jones II, EDGE
Heading into a contract year, the fourth-year edge rusher might be competing for a roster spot with UDFA Gabriel Murphy. After earning a 65.6 PFF grade in 2022, he took a step back last season with a 37.5 mark on twice as many snaps. The Vikings completely revamped their edge rushing group this offseason with Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner, so the former third-round pick could be on the camp bubble.
Lewis Cine, S
Cine has struggled to find his footing in the NFL. After suffering a season-ending injury as a rookie, he played in only eight snaps last season. He will be competing with former fourth-round pick Jay Ward and Theo Jackson for a roster spot heading into his third NFL season.
Andrew Booth Jr., CB
Minnesota has a surplus of bodies in the cornerback room. After adding Shaq Griffin in free agency and selecting Oregon's Khyree Jackson in the fourth round in April, there is a spotlight shining a light on Booth Jr. entering his third training camp.
Johnny Mundt or N'Keal Harry, TE
Head coach Kevin O'Connell loves Mundt, but how many tight ends can the Vikings keep on the roster? T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver are locks, and Robert Tonyan is a lock considering he'll probably be the No. 1 receiving tight end to start the season as Hockenson continues his road back from a serious knee injury. That leaves Mundt, Nick Muse and Harry, who is transitioning from wide receiver to tight end, battling for a fourth tight spot.
There's a realistic world where both Mundt and Harry don't make the team, but one of them will almost surely make the 53-man roster if Hockenson starts the season on injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list.