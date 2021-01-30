2021 Minnesota Vikings Coaching Staff: All of the Latest Updates

Here's a look at everything we know about Mike Zimmer's 2021 Vikings staff right now.

Occupied positions that seem unlikely to change

Head coach: Mike Zimmer

Offensive line/run game coordinator: Rick Dennison

Running backs: Kennedy Polamalu

Tight ends: Brian Pariani

Assistant offensive line: Phil Rauscher

Co-defensive coordinator, defensive line: Andre Patterson

Co-defensive coordinator, linebackers: Adam Zimmer

Assistant linebackers: Nick Rallis

Assistant defensive line: Imarjaye Albury

Offensive quality control: Christian Jones and AC Patterson

Changes that we already know about

Wide receivers: Keenan McCardell replaces Andrew Janocko

You can read more about McCardell here. He's a former 17-year NFL receiver who coached Stefon Diggs at Maryland and spent the past four seasons with the Jaguars. This was a great hire for the Vikings. Janocko will be shuffled elsewhere on the offensive staff, likely to quarterbacks coach (more on that in a second).

Special teams coordinator: Ryan Ficken replaces Marwan Maalouf

This was an obviously needed change for the Vikings. Maalouf's unit was historically bad in 2020 and may have directly cost the team games. Minnesota interviewed Anthony Blevins, a former assistant special teams coordinator with the Cardinals and Giants, but chose to promote their own assistant STC. You can read more about Ficken here.

Strength and conditioning coach: Josh Hingst replaces Mark Uyeyama

According to the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling, the Vikings are expected to hire Hingst to replace Uyeyama, whose contract was not renewed. Hingst had been the Eagles' strength and conditioning coach since 2013.

Senior defensive assistant Dom Capers joins Lions

Capers had a one-year contract with the Vikings that wasn't renewed after the season. He got a job with the Lions on Friday. It's unclear if the Vikings will look to hire a replacement (former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is available).

Current vacancies

Offensive coordinator (previously held by Gary Kubiak, who retired)

Defensive backs (previously held by Daronte Jones, who was hired as LSU's defensive coordinator)

The latest updates and rumors

Offensive coordinator

The heavy favorite for this job, based on reports from local beat writers, is Gary Kubiak's son Klint Kubiak. Klint has been the Vikings' quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons. If Klint gets the OC job, Janocko would likely slide over to QBs coach. The fact that the Vikings are set to hire McCardell despite not actually having a vacancy at WRs coach is evidence that this is the most likely scenario.

Here are two other possibilities. One is that Dennison gets the OC job and Janocko moves to OL coach, with Kubiak staying at QBs. The second is that the Vikings surprise people and hire an external OC like Hue Jackson, Ken Zampese, or someone else. In that scenario, maybe Kubiak becomes the passing game coordinator and Janocko the QBs coach. Or maybe Dennison retires and Janocko becomes the OL coach. An external OC hire would complicate things a bit, but it doesn't seem very likely at this point given that we haven't heard about the Vikings conducting any interviews.

Defensive backs

There haven't been any rumors on this front. Assistant defensive backs coach Roy Anderson could be promoted to become the Vikings' third different DBs coach in as many years. An external hire is also a possibility, especially since Anderson has only been with the Vikings for one season.

Zimmer looking to hire "older coach to help on offense"

Per Goessling, sources have said that Zimmer wants to add an older, experienced coach to help on offense. Zimmer talked a lot about how much he enjoyed having Gary Kubiak around to talk football with and bounce ideas off of, so it sounds like he wants someone else to fill that role. Maybe he'll look to hire a passing game coordinator, or maybe this person will just be an "offensive advisor," which was Kubiak's title in 2019.

Former Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, who worked with Zimmer in Cincinnati, could be an option. However, Gruden and Kirk Cousins didn't have a perfect relationship during their four years together in Washington, so that might prevent this from happening. Other potential names to watch: Jackson, Zampese, former Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer, former Steelers OC Randy Fichtner.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.