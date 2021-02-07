Vikings Hiring Alabama's Karl Scott as Defensive Backs Coach

The Vikings have their new defensive backs coach. They're expected to hire Alabama cornerbacks coach Karl Scott, according to multiple reports. He will replace Daronte Jones, who drew high praise during his one season in Minnesota and was recently hired to be LSU's defensive coordinator.

Scott had been with the Crimson Tide for the past three seasons, coaching a cornerbacks group that produced 2020 second-round pick Trevon Diggs and Patrick Surtain II, who is expected to be a high first-round pick this year. His experience working for Nick Saban should help him become a valuable part of Mike Zimmer's defensive staff.

Scott takes over an important role in Minnesota. The Vikings have a young cornerback group, headlined by rookies Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney. Mike Hughes is entering a contract year (his fifth-year option seems unlikely to be picked up) and needs to stay healthy in 2021 to remain part of the Vikings' future. Other players like Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand, and Chris Jones will also compete for playing time. Scott may also be working with a new starting safety if the Vikings let Anthony Harris walk in free agency.

The Vikings now have just one remaining opening on their staff: offensive coordinator. However, it sounds like that job will go to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak. Here are all of the updates on the Vikings' coaching staff changes this offseason.

Prior to his time in Alabama, Scott worked for Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech, and Southeastern Louisiana. He'll work alongside Zimmer, co-defensive coordinators Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer, and assistant defensive backs coach Roy Anderson in Minnesota.

