2022 Minnesota Vikings Cuts Tracker: The Path to a 53-Man Roster

The Vikings, like the NFL's other 31 teams, are in the middle of a difficult couple of days. They have to waive or release over two dozen players to get down to an initial 53-man roster ahead of the Tuesday afternoon deadline.

That means unpleasant conversations for GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell with a bunch of players, many of whom have been with the team all offseason long or for multiple years.

"There’s a tough 48 hours ahead for all of us," O'Connell said after the preseason finale. "A lot of guys are going to make us make some really hard decisions."

This is the first cutdown day for the Vikings' new regime. Although no one likes telling players they're not going to be on the roster, O'Connell is at least glad to have Adofo-Mensah by his side during the process.

"The fact that me and Kwesi get to go in and have that dialogue like we’ve had from day one, it’s going to be a smooth process and then we’ll be right there side-by-side delivering that news to those guys," he said. "Not going to be a fun two days, but no one I would rather go through it with than Kwesi."

It helps that O'Connell has been there before, on the player's side of things. He was waived or released five times (and traded once) during his playing career.

"I’ll always look these guys in the eye, be honest with them," O'Connell said. "I had some practice at that sitting on the other side of that chair, and the best times and conversations that I remember, even though it didn’t sound great hearing it, were the coaching points and how I could ultimately be better for the next opportunity."

It also helps that the Vikings can bring back a big chunk of the players they end up cutting by signing them to the 16-man practice squad if they clear waivers.

Below, you'll find an updated tracker of all the players the Vikings have reportedly waived or released on Monday and Tuesday.

Placed on injured reserve: WR Bisi Johnson (ACL) and DL T.Y. McGill Jr. (ankle)

Reports earlier on Monday indicated McGill had been released. Instead, the Vikings placed him on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He might ultimately reach an injury settlement with the Vikings where he gets paid while on IR and then is released when he's healthy. Johnson is out for the year with another torn ACL.

T Timon Parris

Parris was always a longshot to make the team and a rough game against the Broncos sealed his fate.

CB Tye Smith

Smith was first released on August 16th. The Vikings then brought him back on the 25th to provide some depth while they dealt with a couple cornerback injuries. He's now been cut again, just four days later.

WR Myron Mitchell

Mitchell is a 2021 UDFA out of Alabama-Birmingham. He had a solid training camp, but the Vikings have a lot of depth at wide receiver. One or two of Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson, and Dan Chisena will make the team.