Minnesota Vikings Set Initial 53-Man Roster for 2022 Season

The Vikings have set their initial 53-man roster to kick off the 2022 season. Things can and will change at the bottom of the roster in the coming days with possible waiver claims, free agent signings, and trades, but this is the group for right now.

First, here's how GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company got there, starting with 80 players.

25 players were waived or released:

WR Myron Mitchell

CB Tye Smith

T Timon Parris

OLB Janarius Robinson

QB Kellen Mond

QB Sean Mannion

C Josh Sokol

WR Trishton Jackson

LB Chazz Surratt

LB Blake Lynch

OLB Zach McCloud

G Wyatt Davis

CB Parry Nickerson

CB Nate Hairston

TE Nick Muse

DL Jaylen Twyman

TE Zach Davidson

WR Dan Chisena

RB Bryant Koback

S Mike Brown

DL T.J. Smith

DL Armon Watts

G Kyle Hinton

S Myles Dorn

LB William Kwenkeu

Two players were placed on IR: WR Bisi Johnson and DL T.Y. McGill Jr.

The Vikings also made a pair of trades that cancel each other out in keeping the roster at 53. They acquired DL Ross Blacklock in a trade with the Texans, meaning he essentially takes Watts' spot. They then traded G Jesse Davis to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 seventh-rounder.

Without further ado, here's the Vikings' 53-man roster:

Quarterbacks (2)

Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens

Running backs/fullbacks (5)

Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler

Wide receivers (5)

Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Nailor

Tight ends (3)

Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson

Offensive linemen (10)

Christian Darrisaw (LT), Ezra Cleveland (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C), Ed Ingram (RG), Brian O'Neill (RT), Chris Reed (G/C), Blake Brandel (T), Austin Schlottmann (C/G), Oli Udoh (T), Vederian Lowe (T)

Defensive linemen (6)

Harrison Phillips, Dalvin Tomlinson, Jonathan Bullard, James Lynch, Ross Blacklock, Esezi Otomewo

Outside linebackers (5)

Danielle Hunter, Za'Darius Smith, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Luiji Vilain

Inside linebackers (4)

Eric Kendricks, Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah, Troy Dye

Safeties (4)

Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum, Lewis Cine, Josh Metellus

Cornerbacks (6)

Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, Chandon Sullivan, Andrew Booth Jr., Akayleb Evans, Kris Boyd

Specialists (3)

Greg Joseph (K), Ryan Wright (P), Andrew DePaola (LS)

The 16-man practice squad will be assembled on Wednesday.

