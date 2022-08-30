Skip to main content

Minnesota Vikings Set Initial 53-Man Roster for 2022 Season

Things can and will change in the coming days, but this is the 53 for now.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Vikings have set their initial 53-man roster to kick off the 2022 season. Things can and will change at the bottom of the roster in the coming days with possible waiver claims, free agent signings, and trades, but this is the group for right now.

First, here's how GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company got there, starting with 80 players.

25 players were waived or released:

  • WR Myron Mitchell
  • CB Tye Smith
  • T Timon Parris
  • OLB Janarius Robinson
  • QB Kellen Mond
  • QB Sean Mannion
  • C Josh Sokol
  • WR Trishton Jackson
  • LB Chazz Surratt
  • LB Blake Lynch
  • OLB Zach McCloud
  • G Wyatt Davis
  • CB Parry Nickerson
  • CB Nate Hairston
  • TE Nick Muse
  • DL Jaylen Twyman
  • TE Zach Davidson
  • WR Dan Chisena
  • RB Bryant Koback
  • S Mike Brown
  • DL T.J. Smith
  • DL Armon Watts
  • G Kyle Hinton
  • S Myles Dorn
  • LB William Kwenkeu

Two players were placed on IR: WR Bisi Johnson and DL T.Y. McGill Jr.

The Vikings also made a pair of trades that cancel each other out in keeping the roster at 53. They acquired DL Ross Blacklock in a trade with the Texans, meaning he essentially takes Watts' spot. They then traded G Jesse Davis to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 seventh-rounder.

Without further ado, here's the Vikings' 53-man roster:

Quarterbacks (2)

Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens

Running backs/fullbacks (5)

Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler

Wide receivers (5)

Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Nailor

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tight ends (3)

Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson

Offensive linemen (10)

Christian Darrisaw (LT), Ezra Cleveland (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C), Ed Ingram (RG), Brian O'Neill (RT), Chris Reed (G/C), Blake Brandel (T), Austin Schlottmann (C/G), Oli Udoh (T), Vederian Lowe (T)

Defensive linemen (6)

Harrison Phillips, Dalvin Tomlinson, Jonathan Bullard, James Lynch, Ross Blacklock, Esezi Otomewo

Outside linebackers (5)

Danielle Hunter, Za'Darius Smith, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Luiji Vilain

Inside linebackers (4)

Eric Kendricks, Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah, Troy Dye

Safeties (4)

Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum, Lewis Cine, Josh Metellus

Cornerbacks (6)

Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, Chandon Sullivan, Andrew Booth Jr., Akayleb Evans, Kris Boyd

Specialists (3)

Greg Joseph (K), Ryan Wright (P), Andrew DePaola (LS)

The 16-man practice squad will be assembled on Wednesday.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

In This Article (1)

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

WattsRB
News

Vikings Waive Armon Watts, Acquire Ross Blacklock in Trade With Texans

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18904296
News

Vikings Release Sean Mannion, Leaving Nick Mullens as Lone Backup QB

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_16700107
News

Wyatt Davis, Chazz Surratt Cuts Finish Demolition of Vikings' 2021 Draft Class

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18943436_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings Waive QB Kellen Mond, a 2021 Third-Round Pick

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18903543
News

Vikings Rookie LB Brian Asamoah Named 2022 Mr. Mankato Winner

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_16231767 (2)
News

2022 Minnesota Vikings Cuts Tracker: The Path to a 53-Man Roster

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18902755
News

Reports: Vikings Listening to Trade Calls on RB Alexander Mattison

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18903535 (1)
News

Vikings Release DL T.Y. McGill, Who Shined in First Two Preseason Games

By Will Ragatz