Contract Talks Between Vikings and Dalvin Cook Have Broken Down

Contract talks between star running back Dalvin Cook and the Vikings broke down on Tuesday, according to NFL Network.

"Talks could restart later, of course," Tom Pelissero tweeted. "But for now, Cook has said he's focused on Week 1 as he enters last year of his rookie deal, with the franchise tag looming in 2021."

ESPN's Courtney Cronin confirmed the NFL Network report and added additional details in a Twitter thread.

"Talks between the Vikings and Cook's representation have been tabled for the time being. Anything could happen from here, but for now, there is no more negotiating taking place. Minnesota anticipated Cook signing last week, and then on Saturday after an in person meeting w/ his rep and then wanted an answer by yesterday. No movement from Cook's side, so the talks have reached a stalemate. The offer the Vikings extended to Cook isn't all that much different than the one they brought to the table in June before talks from Cook's camp came about the RB holding out. It's believed to still be available to Cook should he want to sign it, but the team isn't willing to engage in more back and forth. They wanted Cook to be signed before the third day of padded practices and that hasn't happened. The offer that's on the table now isn't going to change."

This is the latest development in a story that has taken various twists and turns over the two-plus months since Cook began a short-lived holdout back in early June. Because the CBA essentially prevents holdouts, the fourth-year running back had no option but to report to camp. Over the first four days of practices, Cook has mostly done individual work, but he did see four or five touches with the starting offense during 11-on-11 drills Tuesday.

The Vikings have said that they are trying to manage Cook's workload while still getting him what he needs to be ready for the opener on September 13th.

According to several reports earlier this summer, there was a significant gap between the Vikings and Cook's representation in terms of the monetary value offered and desired, respectively, on a potential contract extension. Cook was reportedly seeking roughly $13 million per year, while the Vikings were offering more like $8 million.

Cook is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2020, which will pay him just over $2 million.

Both sides have said that they've been working hard in negotiations, but clearly the Vikings aren't budging from their offer – which still isn't deemed satisfactory by Cook's camp. This news suggests it's a very real possibility that Cook will enter this season without a new deal and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

As Pelissero mentions, that could result in the Vikings using the franchise tag on Cook like they did with star safety Anthony Harris this offseason. Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap projects the 2021 franchise tag for running backs to be between $8.3 and $9.5 million, depending on next year's salary cap.

That uncertainty about the 2021 salary cap – due to COVID-19 and the lack of fans in stadiums – may be a major reason why the Vikings are hesitant to give Cook a huge new contract right now. There are also the reasons that have been there all along, which include Cook's injury history, the presence of talented backups Alexander Mattison and Mike Boone, and the theory that individual running backs aren't all that valuable to a team.

Cook spoke to the media for the first time in months last Friday, and handled questions about his contract very professionally. He made it clear that he loves being in Minnesota, is focused on the upcoming season, and that he was letting his agent and the Vikings take care of the business side of things.

Cook, 25, played in a career-high 14 games last year and broke out with over 1,600 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns. Head coach Mike Zimmer has named him a captain for the upcoming season.

Related:

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest news and analysis from training camp. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.