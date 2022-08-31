Skip to main content

Ex-Vikings QB Sean Mannion Joins Seahawks' Practice Squad

The Vikings are in the market for a No. 3 quarterback to add to their practice squad.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Vikings QB Sean Mannion, who was released by Minnesota on Tuesday, has signed with the Seahawks' practice squad, according to multiple reports.

The Vikings planned on bringing Mannion back to their practice squad to be their third quarterback. When it started to look like he was headed to Seattle, the Vikings hoped to sign Kellen Mond to their practice squad instead, per Chris Tomasson. But Mond was claimed on waivers by the Browns.

Now the Vikings are down to just Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at the quarterback position. They're in the market for a new No. 3 option to sign to the practice squad.

This won't be Mannion's first stint with the Seahawks. He was with Seattle for a month during last year's preseason before eventually returning to the Vikings. Mannion has familiarity with the coaching staff and some of the players in the Seahawks' organization, and he'll be the No. 3 option behind Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mannion and Mond spent this offseason competing for the Vikings' backup job, only for neither of them to win it. Both struggled to the point that the Vikings deemed it necessary to trade for Mullens to upgrade at that spot. Now both will have fresh starts elsewhere.

We'll see who the Vikings end up pursuing to be their No. 3 at the position. Many of the quarterbacks waived on Tuesday have already re-signed with their team's practice squad.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

In This Article (1)

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

USATSI_18871600_168388404_lowres (1)
News

Former Vikings Kellen Mond, Armon Watts Claimed on Waivers

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_16699979_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings Trade G Jesse Davis to Steelers For Conditional 2025 Seventh

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18764524 (1)
News

Minnesota Vikings Set Initial 53-Man Roster for 2022 Season

By Will Ragatz
WattsRB
News

Vikings Waive Armon Watts, Acquire Ross Blacklock in Trade With Texans

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18904296
News

Vikings Release Sean Mannion, Leaving Nick Mullens as Lone Backup QB

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_16700107
News

Wyatt Davis, Chazz Surratt Cuts Finish Demolition of Vikings' 2021 Draft Class

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18943436_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings Waive QB Kellen Mond, a 2021 Third-Round Pick

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18903543
News

Vikings Rookie LB Brian Asamoah Named 2022 Mr. Mankato Winner

By Will Ragatz