Ex-Vikings QB Sean Mannion Joins Seahawks' Practice Squad

Former Vikings QB Sean Mannion, who was released by Minnesota on Tuesday, has signed with the Seahawks' practice squad, according to multiple reports.

The Vikings planned on bringing Mannion back to their practice squad to be their third quarterback. When it started to look like he was headed to Seattle, the Vikings hoped to sign Kellen Mond to their practice squad instead, per Chris Tomasson. But Mond was claimed on waivers by the Browns.

Now the Vikings are down to just Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at the quarterback position. They're in the market for a new No. 3 option to sign to the practice squad.

This won't be Mannion's first stint with the Seahawks. He was with Seattle for a month during last year's preseason before eventually returning to the Vikings. Mannion has familiarity with the coaching staff and some of the players in the Seahawks' organization, and he'll be the No. 3 option behind Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Mannion and Mond spent this offseason competing for the Vikings' backup job, only for neither of them to win it. Both struggled to the point that the Vikings deemed it necessary to trade for Mullens to upgrade at that spot. Now both will have fresh starts elsewhere.

We'll see who the Vikings end up pursuing to be their No. 3 at the position. Many of the quarterbacks waived on Tuesday have already re-signed with their team's practice squad.

