Skip to main content

Final Vikings-Saints Injury Report: Za'Darius Smith Questionable, Dalvin Cook Good to Go

The Saints will likely be without four starters for Sunday's game in London.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Despite partially dislocating his shoulder against the Lions, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is off the injury report and good to go for Sunday's game in London against the Saints. He'll presumably play with a harness on his shoulder to help keep it in place.

The news isn't quite as good when it comes to edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, who is questionable with a knee injury. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said it will be a game-time decision with Smith. It would be a big loss if the Vikings are without their leader in QB pressures. D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones II would see elevated roles if Smith can't go, and rookie Luiji Vilain would potentially be active for the first time in his career.

Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is doubtful with the quad injury that has kept him out since Week 1. His potential return will likely be delayed another week.

For the Saints, quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful. That means it'll be Andy Dalton at QB for New Orleans, which might not actually be good news for the Vikings.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Saints will also be without WR Michael Thomas, LG Andrus Peat, and S Marcus Maye. Those are notable losses. RB Alvin Kamara and WR Jarvis Landry are questionable.

At receiver, the Saints will lean on Landry (if he plays), rookie Chris Olave, and Tre'Quan Smith. Calvin Throckmorton will start at left guard. It's unclear who will start in Maye's spot at safety; J.T. Gray, Daniel Sorensen, and Justin Evans are all options.

Here's the final injury report in full:

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 12.22.49 PM

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

In This Article (2)

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19114963
News

Justin Jefferson Isn't Worried About His Production Over the Last Two Games

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19137971
News

Which Saints QB Would the Vikings Rather Face, Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton?

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19117177_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings-Saints Thursday Injury Report: Dalvin Cook Upgraded to Full Participation

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_15360199
News

Vikings-Saints Preview: Three Things to Know about New Orleans' 1-2 Start

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18902139
News

Vikings-Saints Injury Report: Dalvin Cook, Za'Darius Smith Miss Practice

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_10586984
News

U.S. Bank Stadium to Host Bucs-Chiefs if Hurricane Ian Forces Game out of Tampa

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19115202
News

Vikings' Bend-Don't-Break Defense Perfect in Fourth Quarters So Far

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19116780
News

NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Are the Vikings a Top-10 Team in 2022?

By Will Ragatz