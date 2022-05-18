Five Thoughts on the Vikings' 2022 Schedule: A Mostly Favorable Setup For Minnesota

It's hard to think of a more exciting way for the O'Connell era to begin than with a home game against the hated Packers in Week 1. Right off the bat, that'll be a huge test against Aaron Rodgers and a defense that looks like it could be one of the league's best. Za'Darius Smith and Chandon Sullivan playing their former team for the first time only adds to the intrigue of this matchup. Starting 1-0 and taking an early division lead over Green Bay would be huge.

"Opening up at home against the Green Bay Packers, that's the one I see on the schedule right now because it's the first week, O'Connell said. "Obviously a great opportunity for our fans to come out to US Bank Stadium, make sure that thing is full of purple, and I can only wait to hear how loud that will be when we come running out of the tunnel."

But that's not the only big game in the first chunk of the season. The following week, the Vikings get an early primetime opportunity with a road game against the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Philadelphia was an NFC wild card team last year and figures to be in that mix once again, so that'll be an important first road test for Minnesota. Then, the Vikings' two other divisional home games (vs. the Lions in Week 3 and vs. the Bears in Week 5) are sandwiched around a London game against the Saints — another team that will likely be a factor in the NFC wild card picture.

By the time the Vikings return stateside from London, we'll know a lot about what kind of team they have this year.