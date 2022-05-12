The Minnesota Vikings' 2022 Schedule is Here: Dates, Opponents, Times, Channels

The Vikings open with the Packers at home and finish with the Bears in Chicago.

The Vikings' 2022 schedule is finally here.

We already knew the opponents, and some specific games had leaked or been announced in recent weeks, but now we've got all 17 games and their dates, start times, and scheduled TV channels.

The Vikings will open with a late-afternoon home game against the Packers in Week 1. That'll be a crazy atmosphere for Kevin O'Connell's first game as a head coach, and it'll feature Za'Darius Smith and Chandon Sullivan facing off against their former team. The divisional stakes, right out of the gate, will be huge.

Then Minnesota will head to Philadelphia for a primetime game on Monday Night Football in Week 2, before heading to London in Week 4 to play the Saints. Another highlight is a Thanksgiving night game at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Patriots in Week 12. The Vikings end their season with back-to-back road games that could have major stakes and freezing temperatures.

Here's the full schedule (home games in bold, all times central):

Week 1: Green Bay Packers (9/11, 3:25 p.m., FOX)

(9/11, 3:25 p.m., FOX) Week 2: at Philadelphia Eagles (9/19, 7:30 p.m., ABC)

Week 3: Detroit Lions (9/25, 12:00 p.m., FOX)

(9/25, 12:00 p.m., FOX) Week 4: at New Orleans Saints (in London) (10/2, 8:30 a.m., NFL Network)

Week 5: Chicago Bears (10/9, 12:00 p.m., FOX)

(10/9, 12:00 p.m., FOX) Week 6: at Miami Dolphins (10/16, 12:00 p.m., FOX)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Arizona Cardinals (10/30, 12:00 p.m., FOX)

(10/30, 12:00 p.m., FOX) Week 9: at Washington Commanders (11/6, 12:00 p.m., FOX)

Week 10: at Buffalo Bills (11/13, 12:00 p.m., FOX)

Week 11: Dallas Cowboys (11/20, 3:25 p.m., FOX)

(11/20, 3:25 p.m., FOX) Week 12: New England Patriots (11/24, 7:20 p.m., NBC)

(11/24, 7:20 p.m., NBC) Week 13: New York Jets (12/4, 12:00 p.m., CBS)

(12/4, 12:00 p.m., CBS) Week 14: at Detroit Lions (12/11, 12:00 p.m., FOX)

Week 15: Indianapolis Colts (12/17 or 12/18, time and channel TBD)

(12/17 or 12/18, time and channel TBD) Week 16: New York Giants (12/24, 12:00 p.m., FOX)

(12/24, 12:00 p.m., FOX) Week 17: at Green Bay Packers (1/1, 3:25 p.m., CBS)

Week 18: at Chicago Bears (1/7 or 1/8, time and channel TBD)

