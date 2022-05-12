Skip to main content

The Minnesota Vikings' 2022 Schedule is Here: Dates, Opponents, Times, Channels

The Vikings open with the Packers at home and finish with the Bears in Chicago.

The Vikings' 2022 schedule is finally here. 

We already knew the opponents, and some specific games had leaked or been announced in recent weeks, but now we've got all 17 games and their dates, start times, and scheduled TV channels.

The Vikings will open with a late-afternoon home game against the Packers in Week 1. That'll be a crazy atmosphere for Kevin O'Connell's first game as a head coach, and it'll feature Za'Darius Smith and Chandon Sullivan facing off against their former team. The divisional stakes, right out of the gate, will be huge.

Then Minnesota will head to Philadelphia for a primetime game on Monday Night Football in Week 2, before heading to London in Week 4 to play the Saints. Another highlight is a Thanksgiving night game at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Patriots in Week 12. The Vikings end their season with back-to-back road games that could have major stakes and freezing temperatures.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here's the full schedule (home games in bold, all times central):

  • Week 1: Green Bay Packers (9/11, 3:25 p.m., FOX)
  • Week 2: at Philadelphia Eagles (9/19, 7:30 p.m., ABC)
  • Week 3: Detroit Lions (9/25, 12:00 p.m., FOX)
  • Week 4: at New Orleans Saints (in London) (10/2, 8:30 a.m., NFL Network)
  • Week 5: Chicago Bears (10/9, 12:00 p.m., FOX)
  • Week 6: at Miami Dolphins (10/16, 12:00 p.m., FOX)
  • Week 7: BYE
  • Week 8: Arizona Cardinals (10/30, 12:00 p.m., FOX)
  • Week 9: at Washington Commanders (11/6, 12:00 p.m., FOX)
  • Week 10: at Buffalo Bills (11/13, 12:00 p.m., FOX)
  • Week 11: Dallas Cowboys (11/20, 3:25 p.m., FOX)
  • Week 12: New England Patriots (11/24, 7:20 p.m., NBC)
  • Week 13: New York Jets (12/4, 12:00 p.m., CBS)
  • Week 14: at Detroit Lions (12/11, 12:00 p.m., FOX)
  • Week 15: Indianapolis Colts (12/17 or 12/18, time and channel TBD)
  • Week 16: New York Giants (12/24, 12:00 p.m., FOX)
  • Week 17: at Green Bay Packers (1/1, 3:25 p.m., CBS)
  • Week 18: at Chicago Bears (1/7 or 1/8, time and channel TBD)

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

In This Article (1)

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

Adam
News

NFL Schedule News: Vikings to Host Patriots on Thanksgiving Night

By Will Ragatz7 hours ago
USATSI_17445668
News

NFL Schedule News: Vikings to Play Packers at Lambeau Field on New Year's Day

By Will Ragatz21 hours ago
USATSI_17832391
News

Vikings Sign First-Round Pick Lewis Cine to Four-Year Rookie Contract

By Will RagatzMay 11, 2022
USATSI_18183848
News

Former Vikings QB Kyle Sloter is the USFL's Leading Passer Through 4 Weeks

By Will RagatzMay 11, 2022
USATSI_17485584 (1)
News

Vikings Announce Jersey Numbers For 2022 Rookies and Free Agent Pickups

By Will RagatzMay 10, 2022
VK_Kwesi_IPF-2 (1)
News

NFL Executives and Scouts Weigh in on Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's First Draft as Vikings' GM

By Will RagatzMay 9, 2022
USATSI_11398970
News

Vikings Schedule News: Minnesota Will Visit Eagles For Monday Night Football in Week 2

By Will RagatzMay 9, 2022
USATSI_17252366
News

Minnesota Vikings Post-Draft Depth Chart: Projected Starters, Backups, and Longshots

By Will RagatzMay 9, 2022