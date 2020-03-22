Five XFL Stars The Vikings Could Sign To Bolster Depth

The revamped XFL was off to a strong start in its first season. The new rules and broadcast elements like mid-game sideline interviews and mic'd up coaches got much of the attention, but there were also breakout stars and (mostly) high-quality games. Through five weeks, the league seemed to be growing and establishing itself as a potential long-term minor league for the NFL.

Then, like just about everything else in the sports world, the XFL was shut down by COVID-19. First, there were going to be games played without fans. But it quickly became apparent that for health and safety reasons, there weren't going to be any games at all. Before long, the league announced that it was cancelling the remainder of its season.

While the cancellation just halfway through the regular season is a bummer for everyone involved, it did speed up the timeline for NFL teams to begin signing former XFL players. The NFL has announced that teams can officially do so starting at 8 a.m. central on Monday morning (March 23). For the Vikings, this could be an opportunity to add competitive roster depth for little cost. Last offseason, after the fledgling Alliance of American Football (AAF) folded, the Vikings signed five players to their training camp roster: Karter Schult, Greer Martini, Jordan Martin, Derron Smith, and Duke Thomas. Several of those players were among the 25 former Vikings to make XFL rosters.

Here are five XFL standouts that the Vikings could potentially add this week.

PJ Walker, QB, Houston Roughnecks

Walker was the biggest breakout star of the XFL's first five weeks, leading the Roughnecks to a 5-0 start and a spot at the top of the league's standings. He led the league with 1,338 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, also throwing four interceptions. At 5-foot-11, Walker doesn't have prototypical size, but he's a dynamic athlete who exhibited surprising arm talent. The former Temple QB spent most of 2017 through 2019 on the Colts' practice squad and is expected to receive a ton of interest from NFL teams. Simply put, he has a lot more upside than current Vikings backup Sean Mannion. However, given that the Vikings just re-signed Mannion, I'd be surprised if Walker came to Minnesota.

Cam Phillips, WR, Houston Roughnecks

The recipient of nine of Walker's 15 touchdown passes (including the one shown above) was Phillips, who led the XFL in every receiving category by a significant margin. He had 31 catches for 455 yards and nearly two touchdown catches per game. The Virginia Tech product went undrafted in 2018 due to a lack of size and a disappointing 40-yard dash at VT's Pro Day, and spent some time on the Bills' practice squad. He'll get another shot at making an NFL roster after putting up those numbers in the XFL. The Vikings are in need of receivers after trading Stefon Diggs and should be looking into adding Phillips.

Anthony Johnson, DE, DC Defenders

Interestingly, Johnson played for two different XFL teams in the short season. He was traded from the LA Wildcats to the Defenders after just one week because he was unhappy that LA fired its defensive coordinator. Johnson shined in DC, recording 2.5 sacks and consistently applying pressure on opposing QBs. The 27-year-old has spent time with five different NFL franchises since going undrafted out of LSU in 2014. He could be an intriguing flyer for the Vikings, who can use pass-rushers after losing Stephen Weatherly and Everson Griffen this offseason.

Storm Norton, OT, Los Angeles Wildcats

Could Norton get another shot with the Vikings? The Toledo product spent parts of 2018 and 2019 with Minnesota, even appearing in one game in 2018. He was the first offensive lineman taken in the XFL draft and proved himself worthy of that selection by playing at a very high level. He protected QB Josh Johnson's blind side effectively through five games. The Vikings could use more depth at offensive tackle, and they may consider getting another look at the 6-foot-8 Norton.

Jordan Ta'amu, QB, St. Louis Battlehawks

Like Walker, Ta'amu is a QB who should see some NFL interest after standing out in the XFL. The Ole Miss product led the league in completion percentage (72%) and added 217 rushing yards on 5.3 yards per carry. His dual-threat ability and accurate arm will get him a crack at making a roster.

Other names to know for the Vikings