How to Watch the 2021 Senior Bowl: Start Time, TV Channel, Potential Vikings Targets

Here are a bunch of players to keep in mind for the Vikings during the Senior Bowl.
After an important three days of practice in front of NFL evaluators, the 2021 Senior Bowl wraps up with its signature showcase game today in Mobile, AL. The most valuable thing players can do is put good reps on tape from Tuesday to Thursday, but today offers a chance to impress in live game action. If someone didn't have a great week, they can make up for that a little bit by making some plays today. For players who impressed all week, the game is a chance to continue to build on that.

But it's important to remember that the game won't make or break anyone's draft status. In the end, it's as much about entertainment for fans as it is about evaluation for NFL scouts and personnel people.

How to watch: The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl game pits the National team (coached by Brian Flores and members of the Miami Dolphins' staff) against the American team (coached by Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers). You can watch it on NFL Network at 1:30 p.m. central time. A streaming option is to get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, which has NFL Network.

The Vikings have drafted at least four players from the Senior Bowl in each of the past three years, so there's a good chance that streak continues. They're paying close attention to all of the prospects this week, evaluating their play on the field and doing interviews.

Earlier this week, I wrote some thoughts on four Senior Bowl standouts from the first couple days of practice: Wisconsin-Whitewater IOL Quinn Meinerz, Notre Dame EDGE Ade Ogundeji, Florida State DT Marvin Wilson, and Clemson WR Amari Rodgers.

Beyond those four, here are some other players who could be fits for the Vikings that you should keep an eye on during today's game. I'll end up writing more about many of these players next week and over the three months leading up to the draft.

National team

  • Washington CB Keith Taylor
  • Minnesota CB Benjamin St-Juste
  • Michigan CB Ambry Thomas
  • Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike
  • Pitt EDGEs Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver
  • UNI EDGE Elerson Smith (a Minneapolis native)
  • Notre Dame OL Robert Hainsey
  • NDSU OL Dillon Radunz
  • UCLA RB/WR Demetric Felton
  • Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace
  • Arizona State WR Frank Darby

American team

  • Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu
  • UCF S Richie Grant
  • LSU S JaCoby Stevens
  • UCF CB Aaron Robinson
  • Kansas State EDGE Wyatt Hubert
  • Wake Forest EDGE Carlos Basham Jr.
  • Miami EDGE Quincy Roche
  • Tennessee OL Trey Smith
  • Grambling State OL David Moore
  • Alabama OL Alex Leatherwood
  • Florida QB Kyle Trask
  • Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman
  • South Carolina WR Shi Smith

