Four Senior Bowl Standouts Who Should Interest the Vikings

The 2021 Senior Bowl is underway in Mobile, AL, with practices kicking off on Tuesday ahead of Saturday afternoon's showcase game (1:30 p.m. CT on NFL Network). The event offers a chance for over 100 graduating seniors –– ranging from surefire first-round picks to likely undrafted free agents –– to get in front of scouts and boost their draft stock by performing well.

The Vikings, like every other NFL team, have a scouting presence in Mobile this week. It's one of the most important events of the pre-draft cycle for teams to gather information and evaluate players. Minnesota has a number of needs to address in this year's draft, and it's almost a certainty that several of the players they draft will have participated in the Senior Bowl. That was the case last year with D.J. Wonnum, Josh Metellus, Kenny Willekes, and Brian Cole II. In 2019, Garrett Bradbury, Dru Samia, Cam Smith, Oli Udoh, and Kris Boyd went from the Senior Bowl to being drafted by the Vikings.

With that in mind, here are four players –– each from a different position of need for the Vikings –– who have impressed over the first couple days of action. These aren't guys who will be considered at No. 14 overall, but they're potential Day 2 or Day 3 picks who have turned heads so far. (Note: I'm not in Mobile, but I've been watching some of the tape and following reports and observations from draft analysts who are there).

Wisconsin-Whitewater IOL Quinn Meinerz

Arguably the biggest standout of the entire event so far has been Meinerz, a center/guard prospect who played at a D-III school in a small city in southern Wisconsin. The Senior Bowl is a great place for small-school prospects to show that they can compete against elite competition, and Meinerz has done exactly that so far. He's held his own against all kinds of major-conference defensive linemen, displaying great technique, leverage, and the nastiness to finish plays by driving his opponent to the ground. Meinerz could be a great fit for a Vikings team that desperately needs help at guard. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he has a perfect offensive lineman aesthetic.

Notre Dame EDGE Ade Ogundeji

There's no doubt that the Vikings need to add more talent at defensive end this offseason. Even if Danielle Hunter is back to full health and Ifeadi Odenigbo is brought back as a restricted free agent, Minnesota needs more young depth to compete with players like Wonnum. There's been a lot of talk about the Vikings taking an edge rusher like Gregory Rousseau or Kwity Paye in the first round, but it's always been Rick Spielman's M.O. to wait until the third or fourth round to address that position.

Someone they could consider on Day 2 is Ogundeji, who has a lot of versatility and upside. The Notre Dame product got better in each of his collegiate seasons, recording six sacks and 43 pressures last season. He has excellent length and has put together some impressive 1-on-1 pass rushing reps in Mobile. Ogundeji has the size and ability to move inside if needed, which is something the Vikings like to do with their DEs. He could be another fun project for Andre Patterson.

Florida State DT Marvin Wilson

Another glaring need for the Vikings is at three-technique defensive tackle, where neither Armon Watts nor James Lynch are the long-term answer. Alabama's Christian Barmore is the top DT in the class, but the depth after him is somewhat iffy in this class. Wilson is an interesting prospect. He was considered a potential first-round pick heading into the 2020 season after a promising junior campaign, but disappointed with just one sack in six games.

However, Wilson's stock might be back on the rise if he keeps playing well in Mobile. The big DT has impressed with powerful hands and solid burst and could be an intriguing pick for the Vikings on Day 2.

Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

It might not seem like a big need for a team with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, but the Vikings shouldn't neglect the wide receiver position this offseason. Bisi Johnson and Chad Beebe are underwhelming as WR3 options, and Thielen turns 31 in August. I'm not saying they need to take one in the first round, but they also shouldn't wait until late on Day 3 to grab a wideout.

Rodgers is a prospect who the Vikings could consider in the middle rounds. He's a bit undersized, but he's coming off of a 1,000-yard season in 2020 and has gotten off to a great start at the Senior Bowl. Rodgers is a quick, polished possession receiver who runs good routes and has reliable hands. He could compete for the Vikings' WR3 spot and punt returner job as a rookie.

Thanks for reading.