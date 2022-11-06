How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings at Commanders in Week 9: Odds, Line, Preview

A pair of winning streaks are on the line today when the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings take on the 4-4 Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The Vikings, one of the biggest surprise teams in the NFC in Kevin O'Connell's first season as head coach, have won five in a row. The Commanders, who look rejuvenated with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, have won three straight after a rough start.

There's no shortage of storylines heading into this game. Kirk Cousins is returning to Washington for the first time. Heinicke is playing against his old team, too. It'll be the Vikings debut for new tight end T.J. Hockenson, who was acquired in one of the marquee moves made at the trade deadline. And for the first time, it appears that Dan Snyder may actually be considering selling his team.

This is a big game for the Vikings, who are looking to stay alive in their unlikely pursuit of the No. 1 seed in the conference. It's an even bigger game for the Commanders, who are fighting just to sneak into the playoffs as a wild card.

Here's some preview content:

And here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game:

Broadcast Information

Location: FedEx Field in Landover, MD

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -1.5 (O/U 43.5)

Moneylines: Vikings -167, Dolphins +140

TV Channel: FOX (Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber)

Online/Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

