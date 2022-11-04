Vikings-Commanders Predictions: Which Winning Streak Continues in Week 9?

It might be easy for Vikings fans to start looking ahead to Week 10.

If both teams win this week as expected, the Vikings will head to Buffalo to take on the Bills in a matchup of 7-1 teams on November 13th. That'll be a huge test for Kevin O'Connell's group, which has won five in a row since getting roughed up by the one healthy contender they've faced so far, the Eagles. It has a chance to be one of the biggest, most-hyped games of the 2022 regular season.

Players and coaches aren't even thinking about that yet. They can't. In the NFL, if you start looking ahead, you'll get beat. The Vikings face a legitimate challenge this week in taking on the Commanders on the road, so that's all that matters right now. Washington has won three in a row and has a confident quarterback, a fantastic No. 1 receiver, and one of the best defensive lines in the league.

The Vikings are fully focused on finding a way to beat the Commanders for their sixth straight win. After the game, their sights will turn towards the Bills.

Which winning streak will continue on Sunday in the D.C. suburbs? Let's dive into some predictions, first from myself and then from various national analysts.

Will's pick: Vikings 28, Commanders 24

2022 record: 6-1

I made my first incorrect pick of the season last week, foolishly taking the Cardinals to pull off the upset in Minneapolis. This week, I'm going back to trusting O'Connell and company. The Vikings just seem to have an incredible amount of confidence that they'll emerge victorious from close games, and it continues to work out that way. Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders aren't going to roll over, but the Vikings are the more talented team and should stretch their winning streak to six (and barely cover the 3.5-point spread) with their second road victory of the year.

National predictions

SI MMQB: Four of SI's five pickers are taking the Vikings to win this one on the road.

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Vikings 27, Commanders 20

Everyone keeps waiting for Minnesota to get its comeuppance, but the schedule keeps delivering teams like Washington. Yes, the Commanders have won three straight games that all took minor miracles. Taylor Heinicke gives his talented receivers a chance to make plays. But the Vikings' underrated tackle duo of Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill can mitigate the Commanders' biggest strength in the pass rush, giving Kirk Cousins time to remind Washington what it let walk away. (Slightly above-average quarterback play, which is something the Commanders could use.)

Bleacher Report Staff: Vikings 27, Commanders 21

The Vikings have mastered the art of winning close games and taking advantage of their opponents' miscues. Last week, Cardinals wideout Greg Dortch muffed a punt, and Minnesota scored on the ensuing drive to go up 34-26, which went down as the final score. Now, it will face a squad that has less offensive firepower and a mediocre defense. Heinicke will make some plays with McLaurin on the receiving end, but the Vikings will once again pull away from their opponent with Jefferson, Cook and Hockenson to win by a touchdown.

Mike Florio, PFT: Vikings 27, Commanders 21

Until the Vikings fail to find a way to win a game against an inferior foe late, I’ll assume they won’t.

Michael David Smith, PFT: Vikings 28, Commanders 21

The Commanders have played better with Taylor Heinicke than they did with Carson Wentz. But they won’t play well enough to play a Vikings team that is beginning to look like a legitimate contender to get to the Super Bowl.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Commanders 27, Vikings 26

This is suddenly a big game as the Commanders have won three straight. The Vikings have ripped off five straight. Minnesota hasn't been blowing teams out, but have been finding a way. The Commanders defense has played better lately and I think it will here. The Commanders take it in a slight upset.

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Commanders 24, Vikings 23

Hate to be the boy who cried, "KICKER!" during a five-game funfest, but … "KICKER!!" Washington has a hot hand in Taylor Heinicke, the most strangely magical average, undersized journeyman quarterback this side of Case Keenum. It also has a decent defense and home-field advantage and is facing former QB Kirk Cousins, whose feet and win-loss record are due to reconnect with planet Earth at some point soon, if only briefly. It will be a close game. A one-score game, naturally. And the "Ghost of Missed PATs Present" just might be the difference. Did we mention, "KICKER!!!"

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Vikings 34, Commanders 24

The Kirk Cousins revenge game will guarantee that the Vikings stay red-hot. The Commanders cannot cover Justin Jefferson and the rest of his wide receivers well. Minnesota also has found its ideal power running game with Dalvin Cook. Taylor Heinicke will have more success throwing it around but one-dimensional catchup mode won't work too well at home.

Seth Walder, ESPN: Vikings 27, Commanders 16

Eric Moody, ESPN: Vikings 27, Commanders 20

What to watch for: Washington can climb above .500 for the first time in Ron Rivera's two-plus seasons if it wins Sunday. Sunday will be more about that than beating its former starting quarterback Kirk Cousins. Only three players on Washington's 53-man roster were Cousins' teammates. Rather, it'll be about how the Commanders handle the red zone. Minnesota's offense ranks fifth in red zone success while Washington's defense ranks eighth in this area. And during the Commanders' three-game win streak they rank second in the red zone, helped by forcing two turnovers. — John Keim Bold prediction: This game will be decided by one score, something both of these teams have done many times this season. The Vikings are 5-0 in such games, and the Commanders are 4-1. In the end, look for Cousins — who spent the first six seasons of his career in Washington — to lead a fourth-quarter drive that will lift the Vikings to victory and set up a showdown in Week 10 with the Bills. — Kevin Seifert

