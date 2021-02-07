How to Watch the Super Bowl: Start Time, TV Channel, Betting Odds

Find out how to watch Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Buccaneers.

Today's the big day. Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Buccaneers is just hours away. Will Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City win their second consecutive title? Or will Tom Brady lead Tampa Bay to ultimate glory in his first season in the NFC, resulting in Brady's seventh ring?

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the game, along with betting advice and other preview content from Sports Illustrated.

Start time: 5:30 p.m. central

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

TV Channel: CBS

For those without cable, there are still plenty of ways to watch. You can stream the game on NFL.com, CBSSports.com, and on the following mobile apps: NFL, CBS Sports, and Yahoo! Sports. You can also sign up for a free trial on one of these services: Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

The spread for Super Bowl LV is Chiefs -3. The over/under is 56.5. Here are some gambling resources from the SI team:

