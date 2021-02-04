Sports Illustrated’s Super Props Pool Challenge

Before the Buccaneers and Chiefs kick off in Super Bowl 55, get in on the action for the big game with Sports Illustrated’s prop bet challenge.

Sports Illustrated’s Big Game Prop Pool Challenge

There’s just one more game left in the 2020/2021 NFL season and this one is for the Lombardi Trophy.

Can the Chiefs become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the Patriots in 2004-2005? Or will we see the Buccaneers win their second championship in franchise history while their quarterback, Tom Brady, wins his seventh Super Bowl ring?

Whether you are an experienced sports bettor or never placed a bet in your life, the Sports Illustrated “Super Props Pool Challenge” is built for all fans. It’s a great way to add in some extra entertainment for our last glimpse of pro football action until the regular season starts back up again in September.

There are 25 questions and all are multiple-choice. With questions like:

Which team will score first?

Will Tom Brady have positive rushing yards?

It’s a bit more art than science.

David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

With so many high profile players in Super Bowl 55, some of the questions will make you wish you could give multiple answers, especially when it comes to the offensive players.

Of these six players who will score the first touchdown?

If you go with Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce, they’re worth just four points while Chris Godwin and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are worth 10.

If you think Cameron Brate or Rob Gronkowski score a touchdown, you’ll get 1.5 points by answering “yes” but can double your points for this question by answering “no.”

So while the pool isn’t difficult by any means, it will make you think just enough to get invested emotionally in the outcome of the game.

But it’s all in good fun and it’s free to enter!

Tell your friends, cousins, parents, or co-workers and invite them with this info:

Pool ID Number: 180826

Pool Entry Code: 0tv5ya

Or just click here to join the Sports Illustrated Super Props Pool Challenge and pass along the link.

Good luck!