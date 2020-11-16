SI.com
Inside The Vikings
HomeGame DayNewsSkol Section+
Search

How to Watch Vikings at Bears on MNF: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

Will Ragatz

Are you ready for Monday Night Football?

The eyes of the NFL world will be on the NFC North tonight, with the Vikings and Bears meeting at Soldier Field for a game that should tell us a lot about both teams and their chances of getting into the playoff conversation down the stretch of this season.

The Vikings will look to keep feeding Dalvin Cook after a historic two-game stretch by their star running back, but that might be tough against a Bears front seven that has bottled Cook up in the past. If the running game isn't dominant, Kirk Cousins will have to step up and make enough plays to end his 0-9 streak on Monday nights.

On the other side of the ball, the Bears are hoping that new play-caller Bill Lazor can unlock something for an offense that has really been struggling. With no David Montgomery, it'll be some combination of Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall, and Lamar Miller at running back. Nick Foles needs to get better play from his offensive line, and he simply needs to be better himself.

It should be fascinating to see how this unfolds.

Here's everything you need to get ready for kickoff:

The inactive lists for both teams will come out at 5:45 p.m. central time.

Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary throughout the game. You can also follow along with our live blog.

Broadcast Information

Location: Soldier Field in Chicago, IL

Fans allowed: None

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -3.5 (O/U 44)

TV Channel: ESPN (Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese, Lisa Salters)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman), Westwood One (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner)

Online/Streaming: WatchESPN, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING INSIDE THE VIKINGS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings-Bears Predictions, Picks: Who Wins on MNF?

Will the Vikings overcome their Soldier Field woes? Or will the Bears maintain their recent dominance in this rivalry?

Will Ragatz

Monday Night is a Must-Win Game For Vikings' Playoff Hopes

The Vikings didn't get any help in the playoff race on Sunday. They need to beat the Bears to stay alive.

Will Ragatz

Three Key Questions That Will Determine Bears-Vikings

There are a ton of interesting storylines heading into this game on Monday Night Football.

Will Ragatz

Irv Smith Jr. Out For Vikings Against Bears, Cameron Dantzler Questionable

The final injury report for Vikings-Bears on Monday Night Football is right here.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Guard Dru Samia Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Vikings will use contact tracing to determine who was in close contact with Samia recently.

Will Ragatz

Week 10 Viewing Guide For Vikings Fans: Who to Root For on Sunday

These are the games you should be watching and who you should be rooting for on NFL Sunday.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Release Guard Pat Elflein

In a surprising turn of events, the Vikings have released Elflein right after activating him from IR.

Will Ragatz

Week 10 NFL Picks: Cardinals Beat Bills, Bengals Upset Steelers

Will Ragatz's predictions for every single game in the Week 10 NFL slate.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Activate Pat Elflein From Injured Reserve

The former Ohio State guard had been out since Week 1 with a hand injury.

Will Ragatz

Taking Stock of the NFC Playoff Picture Entering Week 10

The Vikings aren't that far out of a playoff spot, but there are a ton of teams right around them.

Will Ragatz