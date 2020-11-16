How to Watch Vikings at Bears on MNF: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

Are you ready for Monday Night Football?

The eyes of the NFL world will be on the NFC North tonight, with the Vikings and Bears meeting at Soldier Field for a game that should tell us a lot about both teams and their chances of getting into the playoff conversation down the stretch of this season.

The Vikings will look to keep feeding Dalvin Cook after a historic two-game stretch by their star running back, but that might be tough against a Bears front seven that has bottled Cook up in the past. If the running game isn't dominant, Kirk Cousins will have to step up and make enough plays to end his 0-9 streak on Monday nights.

On the other side of the ball, the Bears are hoping that new play-caller Bill Lazor can unlock something for an offense that has really been struggling. With no David Montgomery, it'll be some combination of Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall, and Lamar Miller at running back. Nick Foles needs to get better play from his offensive line, and he simply needs to be better himself.

It should be fascinating to see how this unfolds.

Here's everything you need to get ready for kickoff:

The inactive lists for both teams will come out at 5:45 p.m. central time.

Broadcast Information

Location: Soldier Field in Chicago, IL

Fans allowed: None

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -3.5 (O/U 44)

TV Channel: ESPN (Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese, Lisa Salters)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman), Westwood One (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner)

Online/Streaming: WatchESPN, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

