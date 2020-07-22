Justin Jefferson Among Wave of Vikings Draftees to Sign Rookie Contracts

With rookies set to report to training camp on Thursday, the Vikings have begun to ramp up the process of officially signing their 2020 draft class. So far on Wednesday, rookie contracts have been signed (or terms agreed to, at least) by first-round pick Justin Jefferson, second-rounder Ezra Cleveland, fourth-rounders James Lynch and Troy Dye, fifth-rounder K.J. Osborn, and seventh-rounder Kyle Hinton.

With seventh-rounder Nate Stanley having already signed his deal, seven of the team's 15 draft picks are now under contract or will be soon. More are expected to follow in short succession.

Justin Jefferson

On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Field Yates reported that the Vikings had agreed to terms with Jefferson, the former LSU receiver who they selected at No. 22 overall. Jefferson signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $13.1 million deal that includes a $7.1 million signing bonus. His 2020 cap hit is roughly $2.4 million, and will go up to $4.2 million in 2023.

Since Jefferson was a first-round pick, the Vikings will have the opportunity to exercise (or decline) his fifth-year option prior to the 2023 season. Jefferson is expected to be the Vikings' No. 2 receiver in 2020, and he is one of the most exciting young players on the roster.

Ezra Cleveland

Cleveland has signed a four-year, $5.5 million deal with roughly $3 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus, according to Tom Pelissero. The No. 58 overall pick has a ton of upside, but probably isn't ready to start at left tackle right away. He is apparently open to taking some reps at guard in training camp, but we'll have to see if that's something the Vikings want to try.

James Lynch

Fourth-rounder Lynch has also signed his rookie deal. It's worth just shy of $4 million over four years, according to Chris Tomasson. Lynch also gets a $691,000 signing bonus. The 2019 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year could have a shot to start at three-technique for the Vikings as a rookie.

Troy Dye

Tomasson also broke the news earlier on Wednesday that the Vikings had signed Dye, one of their three fourth-round picks. His deal is very similar to Lynch's, given that he was taken two spots behind him (130 and 132 overall). The versatile, athletic linebacker from Oregon is an exciting prospect who might contribute mainly on special teams in year one.

K.J. Osborn

Osborn announced on his social media accounts that he had officially signed his rookie contract. It's a four-year, $3.6 million deal for the fifth-round pick out of Miami. Osborn is unlikely to contribute at receiver immediately, but he's the favorite to win the Vikings' punt returner job.

Kyle Hinton

Hinton hasn't signed yet, but Darren Wolfson has reported that the Vikings have agreed to terms with the seventh-round pick out of D-II Washburn. He'll sign on Thursday. Hinton was the 15th of 15 picks made by the Vikings, but he could turn out to be a steal. Tomasson has reported that the deal is worth $3.37 million over four years.

Including Stanley, the Vikings are almost halfway to signing the entire class. Expect more signings to be announced on Wednesday and Thursday as the team continues to get its rookies into the facility.

