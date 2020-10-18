Kirk Cousins Throws Three First Half Interceptions Against Falcons

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions in the first half, retaking the NFL lead in that department as the Vikings fell behind, 20-0, against the winless Atlanta Falcons.

Cousins' disastrous first half began on the very first play from scrimmage. He dropped back and locked in on Justin Jefferson, throwing it right to linebacker Deion Jones, whom he never appeared to see.

After two three-and-outs, the Vikings drove down to the Falcons' 2-yard-line but failed to punch it in on four straight plays, turning the ball over on downs.

They got the ball back and Cousins proceeded to throw his second interception of the day, this time on a great play by rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell.

That one led to the Falcons taking advantage of a short field and scoring a touchdown to go up 17-0.

On the ensuing drive, it happened again. A short pass from Cousins was picked off by linebacker Foyesade Oluokun. It appears that Cousins' arm was hit as he threw.

Cousins entered the day with seven picks, one more than his 2019 total of six. He's now up to 10 in less than six full games, which leads the NFL (Carson Wentz has the second most, with nine). Cousins is the first player in the league this season to throw three picks with zero touchdowns in a half.

Remember, this is all coming against the 0-5 Falcons, a team that entered the day with one of the two worst pass defenses in the league.

The Vikings extended Cousins through the 2022 season this offseason. His contract makes it very difficult for the team to part ways with him before that time, barring a trade. And with the way he's currently playing, it's hard to imagine a team wanting to take on that contract in a trade.

Despite the interceptions, Cousins wasn't benched in the second half. He's still out there with the Vikings looking to rally from a 23-0 deficit.

