Rock Bottom: Lifeless Vikings Blown Out By Winless Falcons at Home

It seemed like the Vikings had at least progressed past...this. After two ugly performances to start the 2020 season, they bounced back with three straight competitive efforts over the past few weeks. It only resulted in one win, but the Vikings did plenty of impressive things in one-point losses to the undefeated Titans and Seahawks.

Regression hit like a brick wall on Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings looked every bit like the awful team that showed up early this season during their return to U.S. Bank Stadium after a couple weeks on the road. They let an 0-5 Falcons team come into their building and dominate them on both sides of the ball in a 40-23 loss that was less competitive than the final score suggests. Kirk Cousins was horrendous, the offensive line was a sieve, and Mike Zimmer's defense offered virtually zero resistance against Matt Ryan and Atlanta's passing game.

It was an embarrassing performance that will undoubtedly resurface questions about the job security of Zimmer, Cousins, and GM Rick Spielman as the Vikings limp into their bye week at 1-5.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Kirk Cousins isn't anywhere close to good enough to carry this team

Kirk Cousins had a disastrous outing on Sunday that reinforced something we already knew: he isn't nearly good enough to put this team on his back and lead it to victories.

Cousins threw three first-half interceptions – you can watch them all right here – retaking the NFL lead with ten picks on the season after having just six during all of 2019. Like he did in Week 1, Cousins salvaged his overall stats by throwing a few touchdowns in garbage time, but it was an effort so bad that many were wondering if he would be benched at halftime.

And yet, Cousins can't take all the blame for this. He is who he is, and it's Spielman and the Vikings who made the mistake of going all in on him this offseason. Cousins has always been a quarterback with a talented arm who can make plenty of plays when the situation around him puts him in a position to succeed. He was objectively excellent in 2019 because the circumstances were optimal, even though he mixed in a few ugly moments and games.

This season, everything has changed in regards to Cousins' surroundings. Kevin Stefanski is in Cleveland, Stefon Diggs is in Buffalo, and the defense was ravaged by departures, injuries and opt-outs. The Vikings did nothing to address their weakness at guard, and it has led to constant pressure in Cousins' face. Add all of those things together and you get a recipe for disaster.

Cousins was terrible in the first half against the Falcons and deserves plenty of blame for that. He didn't look confident at all in the pocket and made several awful throws. But the offensive line and defense didn't give him a chance to succeed. The Vikings should've seen that coming, and their decision to extend Cousins through 2022 in light of these new circumstances – instead of letting him play out his contract – looks like a big-time mistake.

Not having Dalvin Cook clearly hurt as well, but even Cook might not have been able to get anything going with the way the offensive line was blocking in the run game.

2. Mike Zimmer isn't enough of a wizard to make this defense competent

Cousins and the Vikings struggled mightily on offense, but Zimmer's defense was even worse. A young, banged-up unit surrendered 40 points for the second time in three home games, allowing Matt Ryan to go 30 of 40 for 371 yards and four touchdowns.

Everything went poorly on the defensive side of the ball. The Vikings failed to generate any type of consistent pressure on Ryan, which allowed him to sit in the pocket and find the open man. He shredded the secondary all afternoon long, including finding Julio Jones for eight completions, 137 yards, and two touchdowns.

Mike Hughes getting hurt didn't help. The third-year corner left with a neck injury, which meant fifth-round rookie Harrison Hand was thrust into action and was predictably picked on by Ryan.

It was a defensive nightmare that culminated in a blown coverage, allowing Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst to walk into the end zone with the easiest touchdown of his life, getting the Falcons to 40 points.

3. Justin Jefferson is the only silver lining here

It doesn't mean much in a losing effort, but rookie receiver Justin Jefferson continued to emerge as a star with another huge game on Sunday. He caught nine passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 341 receiving yards over the Vikings' past two home games. It was his third 100-yard game in the last four weeks.

Jefferson has proven beyond any kind of doubt that he is the real deal. He gets open on both short and deep routes, can make contested catches at the same level as players like Diggs and Adam Thielen, and has the speed to score touchdowns from anywhere.

The rookie from LSU is a star, and that's great news for the Vikings from a long-term perspective. Spielman and co. hit a home run with that pick at No. 22 overall this year.

Jefferson's big second half helped Cousins get over 300 yards in a vintage garbage-time performance from the veteran QB. The rookie's outstanding play has to be considered a silver lining in an otherwise embarrassing loss. It's probably the only one.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.