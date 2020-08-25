During his Zoom media session on Tuesday, Mike Zimmer took some time to provide medical updates on Vikings linebackers Cameron Smith and Ben Gedeon.

Smith announced back on August 8th that he would be undergoing open-heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve that he was born with, which would cause him to miss the 2020 season. He said the heart defect was discovered after he had tested positive for COVID-19 and required additional testing. Smith wrote on Instagram that he plans to return to football once he is able.

"There is a surgery that will allow me to continue to play football as soon as I am healed and cleared and I didn’t think twice about going with that one," he wrote. "By no means am I ready to be done playing football, there is still so much more I want to accomplish on the field."

Smith's surgery took place yesterday, August 24th, in Philadelphia, and Zimmer said it went well.

"Cam Smith had successful surgery yesterday, so we’re happy about that," he said. "They were able to repair the heart, so he’s in good shape.”

Zimmer said Smith will remain in Philly for a while as he recovers, but that he thinks he'll be able to come back and be around the team eventually.

"He talked before he left about trying to help out in any way possible — coming to meetings, he’ll draw cards, help with the scout teams, anything. We’re hopeful he’s able to come back and play football, but more importantly, he looks like he’s going to be great in health.”

A couple weeks ago, Smith said he expects to have about a 12-week recovery process.

“I’ve heard a lot of people feel really good after. Like when it’s done, they feel like their body is functioning the way it should. I‘ve heard around three months after the sternum bone heals, I should feel just about 100 percent. I know around Week 4 or 5, I’ll be able to start running and being active and getting back in the swing of things. Then it’s going to take a little bit longer for me to lift heavy [weights] again, just because that bone still isn’t fully healed. At the 12-week mark, I should be feeling good to do anything I want to do.”

Smith also confirmed his plans to return to football as soon as 2021. He also mentioned that he expects to experience better blood flow, lower heart rates, and less shortness of breath because of this issue being repaired.

"From what I've heard from the doctors, they believe 100-percent that if I've been playing football this entire time, that there should be no reason why I can't after. Because I'll be fixed; I'll be better; and I'll be in a healthier state than I have been for the past 23 years."

The second-year linebacker from USC cleared waivers a couple weeks ago and reverted to the Vikings' injured reserve.

Gedeon visiting doctor on Wednesday

Gedeon has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list since August 3rd, meaning he has yet to participate in any of the Vikings' full training camp practices. It seems likely that his absence is related to the concussion issues he dealt with last season, though Zimmer wouldn't confirm that.

Zimmer did say that Gedeon will see a doctor on Wednesday, and that he expect to know more about his status after that.

"He’s working through it," Zimmer said. "I love Ben. Ben is a really good football player, a great person, so I hope that he gets the clearance tomorrow."

Based on those comments, it sounds like the fourth-year Michigan product could potentially return to the field as soon as Thursday if he does get medical clearance.

Even if he does, Gedeon will be playing catch-up after missing the past three weeks. With so little time remaining until the season, it's unclear what his role would be upon returning. Eric Wilson and rookie Troy Dye are currently the top two linebackers behind starters Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr.

If he is healthy and able to catch up quickly, Gedeon's three years of experience in the Vikings' defensive system could help him make the team and potentially see the field in 2020.

Without Smith and Gedeon, the Vikings have asked a lot of undrafted rookies Jordan Fehr and Blake Lynch. They also signed free agent Quentin Poling, and then replaced him with Hardy Nickerson Jr. when he got hurt. Most recently, the Vikings hosted a pair of linebackers for tryouts on Monday.

