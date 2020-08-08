InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Vikings LB Cameron Smith To Undergo Open Heart Surgery, Won't Play in 2020

Will Ragatz

Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith will miss the 2020 season with a scary health situation, he announced on Instagram on Saturday. After testing positive for COVID-19, Smith says doctors discovered – while conducting additional testing – that his heart was severely enlarged. He will undergo open heart surgery to fix the issue and is hoping to return to the field in 2021.

"Earlier this week I found out I need open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve that I was born with," Smith wrote on Instagram. "Although this will unfortunately end my 2020 season, it is really a blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldn’t have lasted much longer. I found this out after I tested positive for COVID and had to have further testing done as protocol. The Lord works in mysterious ways, but I could really feel him on this one!"

Smith continued by saying that he has no plans to give up on his football career.

"There is a surgery that will allow me to continue to play football as soon as I am healed and cleared and I didn’t think twice about going with that one. By no means am I ready to be done playing football, there is still so much more I want to accomplish on the field. I'm going to attack this like everything else I have in life. Already looking forward to the comeback!"

View this post on Instagram

Earlier this week I found out I need open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve that I was born with. Although this will unfortunately end my 2020 season, it is really a blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldn’t have lasted much longer. I found this out after I tested positive for COVID and had to have further testing done as protocol. The Lord works in mysterious ways, but I could really feel him on this one!🙏🏻 There is a surgery that will allow me to continue to play football as soon as I am healed and cleared and I didn’t think twice about going with that one. By no means am I ready to be done playing football, there is still so much more I want to accomplish on the field. Im going to attack this like everything else I have in life. Already looking forward to the comeback! #SKOL

A post shared by Cam (@_killacam) on

This sounds like an incredibly scary situation for Smith and his family. It's very lucky that he happened to get COVID-19, which led to this condition being discovered before it was too late.

I wish the best to Smith with his surgery and his long-term health.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings Waive Tony Brooks-James, Officially Sign Quentin Poling

The Vikings finalized the signing of Poling and made a corresponding move.

Will Ragatz

Danielle Hunter Staying at Left Defensive End With Everson Griffen Gone

Co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson says Hunter will stay at the same spot.

Will Ragatz

Kirk Cousins, Harrison Smith Ranked Among 30 Best Players Over 30

NFL.com included the two Vikings stars on their list, but left off Adam Thielen.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Completely Supportive of Michael Pierce's Decision to Opt Out

The Vikings know the defensive tackle made a smart decision for his health and his family.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Signing Linebacker Quentin Poling, Pending Medicals

The Vikings add some linebacker depth on the free agent market before training camp really gets going.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

Vikings Waive Bralon Addison With Armon Watts Returning From COVID-19 List

The former CFL star is an unfortunate victim of this year's unique circumstances.

Will Ragatz

Stefon Diggs Comments on His Departure From Minnesota: "I Was Never Really Vocal"

The former Vikings receiver spoke to Bills reporters for the first time since the trade.

Will Ragatz

Can UDFA Jake Bargas Successfully Move From Tight End To Fullback?

The former North Carolina tight end will try to become the next Khari Blasingame.

Will Ragatz

Brian Cole II: From Last Chance U to Minnesota Vikings Draft Pick

Cole made stops at Michigan, EMCC, and Mississippi State before landing in Minnesota.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Adjusting to COVID-19 Protocols, Preaching Importance of Responsibility

The Vikings know they have to take the coronavirus seriously if the NFL season is going to work.

Will Ragatz