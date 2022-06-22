Minnesota Vikings 53-Man Roster Projection: Pre-Training Camp Position Breakdowns

Football isn't all that far away, folks.

Training camp is a little over a month away. The Vikings' preseason opener is in less than two months, and their regular season opener is in less than three months. So enjoy the summer, but know that the NFL will be back in the swing of things before too long.

As we look ahead during this rare break in the league's seemingly year-round news cycle, it's time to bring you Inside The Vikings' first 53-man roster projection of the year. These are my own educated guesses based on what I saw and heard during the Vikings' offseason program, along with plenty of other factors.

It'll be interesting to see what changes during training camp and as roster cutdown day approaches, so we'll do this again two more times before the end of August.

But for now, here's version 1.0. Remember that expanded, 16-player practice squads are still around, so a solid chunk of the 37 players who don't make it can stick around that way.

Quarterbacks

In (3): Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond

Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond Out: Nate Stanley

I really wanted to only keep two quarterbacks. Cutting Mannion and giving Mond the backup job would open up another roster spot elsewhere, and it seems silly to have three QBs on the roster considering Cousins basically never misses games due to injury. But I just couldn't do it — not yet, at least. I didn't see enough from Mond in spring practices to suggest he's ready to leap past Mannion and make the veteran expendable. At the same time, I'm not ready to cut a toolsy third-round pick before his second season, either. So we stick with all three for now, with Mannion as the pseudo assistant coach of the group and Mond the developmental project. I probably don't need to explain that much of the Vikings' success this season will hinge on Kevin O'Connell getting more out of Cousins.

Running backs (and fullbacks)

In (5): Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler

Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler Out: Jake Bargas, Bryant Koback

The first four names here are essentially locks. Cook is the star, Ham is a key piece at fullback, Mattison is needed as the bellcow if Cook misses time, and Nwangwu is the kick returner who could see a few more snaps on offense in his second season. So really, the only question is whether or not Chandler makes the initial roster as a rookie. I think he will, because I don't think the Vikings want to run the risk of another team poaching him off of their practice squad. The fifth-round pick out of North Carolina has incredible speed and acceleration and can be used as a weapon in the passing game. I'm not sure if he'll push Mattison and Nwangwu for touches this season, but Chandler could be a big part of the 2023 offense if Mattison (who is set to hit free agency next spring) lands elsewhere.

Tight ends

In (3): Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson

Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson Out: Zach Davidson, Nick Muse

Tight end is one of the thinner positions on the Vikings' roster in terms of proven depth. Smith looked set for a breakout season in 2021 until a torn meniscus ended his year before it started, but that breakout could come this season. After him, though, it's a lot of unknown. Mundt is the No. 2, but he's a blocking-first TE with ten career receptions. Ellefson has one career reception, which is one more than Davidson and the rookie Muse. The Vikings think they can get more out of Mundt as a receiver, which would make him a nice hybrid player to go with Smith and Ellefson. At least one of Davidson and Muse, likely the latter, will go on the practice squad.

Wide receivers

In (6): Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Albert Wilson, Jalen Nailor

Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Albert Wilson, Jalen Nailor Out: Bisi Johnson, Dan Chisena, Trishton Jackson, Thomas Hennigan, Myron Mitchell, Blake Proehl

Only keeping six receivers made for some difficult cuts, but that's what happens when you keep three quarterbacks and five running backs. Jefferson, Thielen, and Osborn are obviously locks. Then you've got Smith-Marsette, who came on strong at the end of his rookie season and should be right in the WR4 mix if he can get healthy. For the final two spots, I chose two guys (Wilson and Nailor) who were brought in by the new regime over two guys (Johnson and Chisena) who weren't. Johnson is a solid player and Chisena is a force on special teams, but I think both are expendable. Nailor might be the Vikings' punt returner this year. Look for several receivers to stick around on the practice squad.

Offensive linemen

In (8): Christian Darrisaw (LT), Ezra Cleveland (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C), Chris Reed (RG), Brian O'Neill (RT), Jesse Davis, Ed Ingram, Vederian Lowe

Christian Darrisaw (LT), Ezra Cleveland (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C), Chris Reed (RG), Brian O'Neill (RT), Jesse Davis, Ed Ingram, Vederian Lowe Out: Oli Udoh, Blake Brandel, Wyatt Davis, Austin Schlottmann, Kyle Hinton, Timon Parris, Josh Sokol

Four of the five starters on the line are set, with the only competition coming between Reed, Jesse Davis, and Ingram at right guard. I've got Reed winning that battle, but all three will make the roster. Reed can play center if needed, while Ingram can play either guard spot and Davis can play anywhere except center. Along with having the rookie Lowe as a backup tackle, that gives the Vikings the flexibility to only keep eight offensive linemen on the initial roster. If they do end up keeping a ninth OL, I could see that spot going to Udoh, Wyatt Davis, or Schlottmann.

Total offensive players: 25

Defensive linemen

In (5): Harrison Phillips, Dalvin Tomlinson, Armon Watts, Esezi Otomewo, Jonathan Bullard

Harrison Phillips, Dalvin Tomlinson, Armon Watts, Esezi Otomewo, Jonathan Bullard Out: Jaylen Twyman, James Lynch, T.J. Smith, T.Y. McGill, Jullian Taylor, Tyarise Stevenson

In Phillips and Tomlinson, the Vikings have two excellent run-stuffers in the middle of their defensive line. The question is whether or not those two will be able to offer a bit of pass rush on early downs. Watts is also a lock to make the roster as the premiere pass rusher among this group; he's coming off a strong third season with five sacks, 33 pressures, and a 70.9 PFF pass rush grade. After the top three, I have Otomewo and Bullard making it because they are prototypical five-techniques who were brought in by this regime. Otomewo has some immediate upside as a rookie, while Bullard has a history with both D-line coach Chris Rumph and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

Outside linebackers

In (6): Danielle Hunter, Za'Darius Smith, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Janarius Robinson, Andre Mintze

Danielle Hunter, Za'Darius Smith, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Janarius Robinson, Andre Mintze Out: Zach McCloud, Luiji Vilain

It used to be that we'd include all the defensive linemen in one section, with both defensive tackles and defensive ends playing with their hands on the ground in Mike Zimmer's 4-3 scheme. But now, in Donatell's hybrid 3-4, outside linebackers are an entirely different position. This group is headlined by a pair of stars coming off injuries in Hunter and Smith, who have the potential to be an incredible duo this year. Wonnum, Jones, and Robinson are all recent middle-round picks from the previous regime, but all three have the physical tools to make the roster and have an impact as rotational backups. And I also wanted to make a spot for Mintze, the former Bronco who is heading into his second season. He knows Donatell's scheme and has the elite first step the Vikings covet.

Inside linebackers

In (4): Eric Kendricks, Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah, Blake Lynch

Eric Kendricks, Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah, Blake Lynch Out: Troy Dye, Chazz Surratt, William Kwenkeu, Ryan Connelly

Kendricks and Hicks are the veteran starters, and Asamoah is also a lock for the roster after being selected No. 66 overall this year. The rookie out of Oklahoma should see some rotational snaps and has the sideline-to-sideline speed to be a big factor on special teams, too. That leaves a handful of players competing for one or two spots, and in my projection, it's just one spot. I know Surratt and Dye were recent middle-round picks, but Lynch has pretty clearly been the best player out of that trio over the past couple years. It's possible the Vikings keep one fewer DL or OLB to keep a fifth inside 'backer, which would open a spot for Dye or Surratt. I just think four is enough. As always, the 16-man practice squad can be put to use here to retain flexibility.

Safeties

In (4): Harrison Smith, Lewis Cine, Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus

Harrison Smith, Lewis Cine, Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus Out: Myles Dorn, Mike Brown

This is another position where the first three are locks. Bynum was the starter opposite Smith during the spring, as rookies have to earn their place. Cine, the first first-round pick of the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah/O'Connell era, will get a legitimate opportunity to beat out Bynum for that starting spot during camp, and it should be one of the better battles we'll see this year. Cine should probably be considered the favorite, but Bynum isn't going to give up that job easily. I've got Metellus getting the fourth and final spot because he's such a valuable player on special teams.

Cornerbacks

In (6): Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, Andrew Booth Jr., Chandon Sullivan, Nate Hairston, Akayleb Evans

Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, Andrew Booth Jr., Chandon Sullivan, Nate Hairston, Akayleb Evans Out: Kris Boyd, Parry Nickerson, Tye Smith, Harrison Hand

The Vikings' cornerback room looks a lot better than it did back in early March, but it's still a bit of a question mark heading into the season. Peterson and Dantzler are the starting outside corners for now, with Booth looking to make a push for a starting role once he's fully healthy. The second-round pick out of Clemson has a chance to be a steal. Sullivan is likely to go mostly unopposed as the starter in the slot. I've got Hairston making the team because he knows the scheme and can play inside or out, and I've got Evans making it because he's a rookie with a ton of upside. That doesn't leave room for any other holdovers from last year, like Boyd or Hand.

Total defensive players: 25

Specialists

In (3): Greg Joseph (K), Jordan Berry (P), Andrew DePaola (LS)

Greg Joseph (K), Jordan Berry (P), Andrew DePaola (LS) Out: Ryan Wright

Gabe Brkic was released, so Joseph is the lone kicker on the roster for the time being. We'll see if the Vikings bring in any competition for him during camp. I don't expect the rookie Wright to beat out Berry for the punting job.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.