Minnesota Vikings Free Agency Tracker: Rumors and Reports From Day 1 of the Tampering Period

The Vikings are reaching out to some of the top free agents. Will they make a splash signing?

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency got underway on Monday, and there's been a flurry of signings, reports, and rumors ever since. The Vikings have just $13 million in cap space, but they appear to be getting involved with some of the top free agents on the market. GM Rick Spielman and salary cap guru Rob Brzezinski might be preparing to make a splash.

Here's everything we know so far. This post will be updated throughout the day.

Vikings have offers out to Shaquill Griffin, Carl Lawson

Two of the biggest remaining defensive FAs on the market are former Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin and former Bengals edge rusher Carl Lawson. They both play position of need for the Vikings and would be expensive but massive additions for Minnesota. Both will be just 26 years old this season.

Per Skor North's Judd Zulgad, the Vikings have offers out to Griffin and Lawson.

Griffin has 48 passes defended and six interceptions in four seasons. He's had a passer rating against below 100 in three of those four years. Lawson is arguably the top edge rusher available, having racked up 20 sacks and 183 pressures in 51 games without playing an every-down role. He had 64 pressures last season and has immense upside.

Vikings might be involved in bidding war for Joe Thuney

The Vikings need a guard, and the best one available — by far — is Thuney, a former Patriot. That's especially true after Kevin Zeitler was signed by the Giants on Monday morning. Thuney should have a ton of competition for his services, so I'd be surprised if he ended up in Minnesota. But the Vikings are involved, for now.

Thuney is 28 years old and has consistently been a great guard for New England. He is incredibly durable and has allowed a total of three sacks and 56 pressures over the past three seasons. By comparison, Vikings left guard Dakota Dozier allowed six sacks and 46 pressures in 2020 alone. Thuney is going to get paid.

Vikings interested in 2020 sack menace Trey Hendrickson

There appears to be legitimate buzz about the Vikings wanting a defensive end to pair with Danielle Hunter. Even though they have D.J. Wonnum and Stephen Weatherly, neither is a starting-caliber player and they haven't tendered RFA Ifeadi Odenigbo. In addition to Lawson, the Vikings are reportedly in on Hendrickson. The former Saint tied for second in the league with 13.5 sacks last season after entering the season with just 6.5 for his career. He's a big-time player, but it's worth noting that he played fewer than 600 snaps last season and had 49 pressures (a good amount but not what you'd expect from someone with that many sacks).

Keep an eye on Will Parks, again

The Vikings have long been interested in former Broncos and Eagles safety Will Parks. They tried to sign him last offseason, tried to trade for him with Philly, and then tried to claim him when he hit waivers. Now he's a free agent, so don't be surprised if he winds up in Minnesota.

Parks could be a bargain option to potentially replace Anthony Harris as a starting safety for the Vikings. He has just 18 career starts with four interceptions and 13 passes defended.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.