Minnesota Vikings Post-Preseason 53-Man Roster Projection

The Vikings wrapped up their three-game preseason slate against the Broncos on Saturday night. They didn't win any games this month, but they did learn plenty about players battling for roles or spots on the roster and practice squad this season.

With the preseason in the rearview mirror, it's time for one last 53-man roster projection ahead of cutdown day on Tuesday.

Keep in mind that everything is fluid. The Vikings will go from 80 players down to 53, but not everyone who makes the initial roster is guaranteed to be on it for long. Every team will be monitoring cuts around the league and placing waiver claims at spots where they don't love their depth. And with practice squads remaining expanded at 16 players, many of the Vikings' cuts will have an opportunity to stick around. Injuries and even potential trades are factors to consider as well.

Let's get to it.

Quarterbacks

In (2): Kirk Cousins, Nate Mullens

Kirk Cousins, Nate Mullens Out: Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond

There's no reason Mullens shouldn't be the backup this year. Neither Mannion nor Mond showed enough during the preseason to prove they belong on the 53. One of the two will presumably stick around on the practice squad (and I'd assume that'll be Mond).

Running backs/fullbacks

In (5): Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler

Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler Out: Bryant Koback

I would be shocked if it played out any differently. Chandler belongs on the roster. Koback is replaceable.

Wide receivers

In (6): Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson

Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson Out: Bisi Johnson (injured), Myron Mitchell, Dan Chisena

The Vikings' situation at receiver got a lot more complicated on Saturday night. Based on Kevin O'Connell's comments, Bisi Johnson appears to have suffered another serious knee injury. If that's the case, he'll head to injured reserve again. Before the injury, I had Johnson clearly making the team as the WR4 or WR5.

Nailor was evaluated for a concussion on Saturday, but his spot should be safe if Johnson is hurt. Despite a bad drop in Denver, I've got Jackson taking Johnson's spot instead of Mitchell or Chisena. Chisena's dealing with an injury, and I just get the sense the team prefers Jackson over Mitchell, though that's merely a guess. The Vikings could look to bring in another receiver because of these injuries.

Tight ends

In (3): Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson

Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson Out: Zach Davidson, Nick Muse

I think Ellefson's blocking ability is worthy of a roster spot. Davidson bounced back against the Broncos, but his preseason was still a disappointment overall. Muse dropped multiple passes after playing well against the 49ers. Both Davidson and Muse could be practice squad guys.

Offensive linemen

In (9): Christian Darrisaw (LT), Ezra Cleveland (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C), Ed Ingram (RG), Brian O'Neill (RT), Jesse Davis (G), Chris Reed (G/C), Blake Brandel (T), Austin Schlottmann (C/G)

Christian Darrisaw (LT), Ezra Cleveland (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C), Ed Ingram (RG), Brian O'Neill (RT), Jesse Davis (G), Chris Reed (G/C), Blake Brandel (T), Austin Schlottmann (C/G) Out: Vederian Lowe (T), Oli Udoh (T), Kyle Hinton (G), Wyatt Davis (G), Timon Parris (T), Josh Sokol (C)

Udoh getting cut after starting 16 games last season is notable, but it wouldn't come as a surprise at this point. He really struggled throughout training camp and the preseason. Although this configuration only leaves the Vikings with one true depth tackle in Brandel, Jesse Davis has played there before and Lowe or Udoh could be elevated from the practice squad for games. I think the Vikings will want to keep all three of Jesse Davis, Reed, and Schlottmann for interior depth.

Defensive linemen

In (6): Harrison Phillips, Dalvin Tomlinson, Armon Watts, Jonathan Bullard, James Lynch, T.Y. McGill

Harrison Phillips, Dalvin Tomlinson, Armon Watts, Jonathan Bullard, James Lynch, T.Y. McGill Out: Esezi Otomewo, Jaylen Twyman, T.J. Smith

Bullard not playing in the final preseason game may have been an indicator that his spot is safe, unless he has an injury we don't know about. Lynch played a ton in Denver out of necessity and continued his solid play from the first two games. McGill left very early with an ankle injury, preventing him from continuing to rack up sacks, but I think he did enough in the first two games to make it. Otomewo and Twyman haven't been great, so they're likely just practice squad candidates.

Outside linebackers

In (4): Danielle Hunter, Za'Darius Smith, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II

Danielle Hunter, Za'Darius Smith, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II Out: Janarius Robinson, Zach McCloud, Luiji Vilain

I've kept five OLBs in previous projections, but I'm now thinking it won't happen. Robinson is banged up and struggled when he was out there, and I don't believe McCloud or Vilain stood out enough to make it as an undrafted rookie. I wouldn't be stunned by any of the three making it, but going this route allows me to keep a fifth inside 'backer instead.

Inside linebackers

In (5): Eric Kendricks, Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah, Troy Dye, Blake Lynch

Eric Kendricks, Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah, Troy Dye, Blake Lynch Out: Chazz Surratt, William Kwenkeu

Dye or Lynch? How about both. They're slightly different players who can provide value in their own way, mostly on special teams. I've got three of the Vikings' four third-round picks from last year — Mond, Wyatt Davis, and Surratt — getting cut just 16 months after they were drafted. I'm not sure any of them are even controversial.

Safeties

In (4): Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum, Lewis Cine, Josh Metellus

Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum, Lewis Cine, Josh Metellus Out: Myles Dorn, Mike Brown

I'm really tempted to swap Metellus out for Dorn after the latter played well against the Broncos. He flew around, made some big hits, and helped create the Vikings' lone turnover with a pass breakup. Ultimately, Metellus is still too important on special teams for me to make that move.

Cornerbacks

In (6): Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, Chandon Sullivan, Andrew Booth Jr., Akayleb Evans, Kris Boyd

Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, Chandon Sullivan, Andrew Booth Jr., Akayleb Evans, Kris Boyd Out: Parry Nickerson, Nate Hairston, Tye Smith

The only question here is whether the last spot goes to Boyd or someone like Nickerson, who brings inside-out versatility. I've got Boyd making it, but it wouldn't shock me to see him get cut.

Specialists

In (3): Greg Joseph (K), Ryan Wright (P), Andrew DePaola (LS)

Greg Joseph (K), Ryan Wright (P), Andrew DePaola (LS) Out: None

Wright got the job when the Vikings cut Jordan Berry earlier in the week. Then the rookie punter went to Denver and absolutely annihilated a couple punts, just to make sure. I've got Kene Nwangwu at kick returner (obviously) and Ihmir Smith-Marsette at punt returner.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.