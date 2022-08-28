Vikings Injury Updates: Bisi Johnson, Jalen Nailor, T.Y. McGill, Troy Dye

If you were wondering why the Vikings didn't play their starters much or at all during this preseason, Saturday night's game against the Broncos provided a reminder. Over the course of the night, four players left the game with injuries, and a couple others got banged up but were able to remain in the contest.

Afterwards, head coach Kevin O'Connell provided updates on the players based on the information he had at the time.

The most notable injury situation is that of wide receiver Bisi Johnson, who is expected to be the team's No. 4 or 5 option at the position this season. After missing all of last season with an ACL injury, Johnson might have suffered another significant knee injury on Saturday. Hopefully that won't be the case, but O'Connell didn't sound optimistic.

"Bisi, with the knee, we're going to obviously have to run some more tests on that," he said. "Did not look good to me. Unfortunately we lost him for the rest of the night and we'll make sure we get him in to see our doctors and he'll make the trip back with us and we'll get him evaluated as fast as we can. Unfortunate, he's had a really, really good training camp and done everything we've asked of him at multiple spots."

O'Connell was unable to confirm whether or not the injury was to the same knee where Johnson's ACL tear occurred last year.

"I'm crossing my fingers we get some good news there," he said. "He's earned the right, in my opinion, to be on our football team. If it's something that, physically, he's unable to do that, we'll love him up and make sure that whenever we can get him healthy, he'll be back ready to go."

Also leaving the game due to injury were WR Jalen Nailor, DL T.Y. McGill, and LB Troy Dye. Nailor was evaluated for a concussion. O'Connell said the rookie receiver was "about done for the night" at that point anyways. McGill, the Vikings' breakout star of the first two preseason games with 3.5 sacks, injured his right ankle. Dye aggravated a previously existing foot injury, according to O'Connell.

Brian Asamoah and Josh Metellus were shaken up during the game but were able to continue playing. Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth Jr., Janarius Robinson, and Dan Chisena missed the game because of injuries.

