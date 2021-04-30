Minnesota Vikings Select Virginia Tech LT Christian Darrisaw With No. 23 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Vikings get their left tackle of the future in Darrisaw, who is a huge addition to their offensive line.

The Minnesota Vikings have selected Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The trade back from 14 worked. The Vikings get a player they would've considered taking at 14 and picked up two additional third-round picks in the process. Rick Spielman took a risk and it paid off.

The offensive line was Minnesota's biggest need after releasing left tackle Riley Reiff this offseason, and now they've added one of the most talented linemen in this year's draft to replace Reiff. This is the fourth straight year in which the Vikings have used a pick in the top two rounds on an offensive lineman; they drafted right tackle Brian O'Neill in the second round in 2018, center Garrett Bradbury in the first in 2019, and tackle/guard Ezra Cleveland in the second one year ago.

Add Darrisaw to that group. O'Neill has become an excellent player, Cleveland showed flashes at right guard as a rookie, and Bradbury is a great run-blocker, even if he needs to improve in pass protection. The Vikings now have four highly athletic top picks up front, with another offensive lineman potentially coming later in the draft to compete for the other guard spot.

Darrisaw is a mauler of a left tackle who will likely start from day one. He possesses great size and length at 6'5", 314 pounds with 34.25-inch arms, to go along with impressive footwork and strength. Darrisaw is consistently in control and has an outstanding punch with his hands. He started 35 games for the Hokies over the past three years, making the All-ACC first team last season as a junior after not allowing a single sack. The only concern with Darrisaw's game is that he has showed a lack of a killer instinct as a finisher at times, but his work ethic and toughness aren't in question.

Darrisaw is coming off of a core muscle injury suffered in the pre-draft process but is reportedly doing well.

This pick allows Cleveland to remain at right guard, where he spent his rookie season. If Darrisaw isn't ready to start immediately, Rashod Hill could be a bridge on Kirk Cousins' blind side to begin the 2021 season.

Here's what the Vikings' offensive line will likely look like in 2021:

Left tackle: Darrisaw

Left guard: TBD (Mason Cole or draft pick)

Center: Bradbury

Right guard: Cleveland

Right tackle: O'Neill

That'll work.

