Minnesota Vikings Trade Down to No. 23 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft With New York Jets

The Vikings have traded back from the No. 14 overall pick, striking a deal with the New York Jets. Here are the details: the Vikings send No. 14 and a fourth-round pick (No. 143) for No. 23 and two third-rounders (No. 66 and 86).

Based on the Rich Hill trade board, the Vikings got roughly 30 points of excess value in this trade, which is the equivalent of a fourth-round pick.

Rick Spielman, known for moving back and picking up additional draft capital, strikes again. The Vikings now have FOUR third-round picks (Nos. 66, 78, 86, and 90) and still have three fourth-rounders as well. That gives them a ton of ammo to move up into the second round.

The Vikings could've taken an offensive lineman like Alijah Vera-Tucker or Christian Darrisaw at 14, but they must've felt like they'll be able to get a player they like at No. 23.

This extends the wait to find out who the Vikings will land in the first round, but there should be plenty of talent still on the board when their selection rolls around. An edge rusher like Kwity Paye or Jayson Oweh could be there. So could a tackle like Darrisaw or Teven Jenkins. They could also go in a different direction — maybe wide receiver, linebacker, or cornerback. We'll find out soon enough.

This is a risky move for the Vikings if Vera-Tucker ends up as a perennial All-Pro and their offensive line doesn't get much better next year. But let's wait and see how this plays out. The Vikings should get a good player at 23 and have an absurd amount of draft capital in the third and fourth rounds.

Follow along with our live tracker right here to see who comes off the board as pick No. 23 approaches.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.