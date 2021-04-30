Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL Draft First Round Live Blog: Tracker, Updates, Rumors, Analysis

Follow along here as the first round of the draft unfolds from Cleveland tonight.

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is about to get underway from Cleveland, with the Jacksonville Jaguars kicking things off with the first selection.

Right here, you'll find updates throughout the night on picks, trades, rumors, and more as the Minnesota Vikings' selection approaches at No. 14 overall.

Live Updates

Vikings selections

First round, No. 14

Third round, No. 78

Third round, No. 90 (from Ravens, Yannick Ngakoue trade)

Fourth round, No. 119

Fourth round, No. 125 (from Bears, 2020 draft day trade)

Fourth round, No. 134 (from Bills, Stefon Diggs trade)

Fourth round, No. 143 (compensatory, Trae Waynes)

Fifth round, No. 157

Fifth round, No. 168 (from Ravens, 2020 draft day trade)

Sixth round, No. 199 overall

Sixth round, No. 223 overall (compensatory, Mackensie Alexander)

Minnesota's second-round selection went to Jacksonville when they acquired Ngakoue.

Pre-draft reading material

Today's news

— The Vikings are a potential trade destination for Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, per Albert Breer.

— Aaron Rodgers is unhappy with the Packers and may not want to return, per Adam Schefter and others. That's good news for the Vikings. Also, there are rumors building about Rodgers potentially being traded to the Broncos.

