NewsGame DaySkol Section+Si.com
Search
Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL Draft First Round Live Blog: Tracker, Updates, Rumors, Analysis

Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL Draft First Round Live Blog: Tracker, Updates, Rumors, Analysis

Follow along here as the first round of the draft unfolds from Cleveland tonight.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Follow along here as the first round of the draft unfolds from Cleveland tonight.

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is about to get underway from Cleveland, with the Jacksonville Jaguars kicking things off with the first selection.

Right here, you'll find updates throughout the night on picks, trades, rumors, and more as the Minnesota Vikings' selection approaches at No. 14 overall.

Live Updates

Coming soon!

Here's everything you need to get ready.

Vikings selections

  • First round, No. 14
  • Third round, No. 78
  • Third round, No. 90 (from Ravens, Yannick Ngakoue trade)
  • Fourth round, No. 119
  • Fourth round, No. 125 (from Bears, 2020 draft day trade)
  • Fourth round, No. 134 (from Bills, Stefon Diggs trade)
  • Fourth round, No. 143 (compensatory, Trae Waynes)
  • Fifth round, No. 157
  • Fifth round, No. 168 (from Ravens, 2020 draft day trade)
  • Sixth round, No. 199 overall
  • Sixth round, No. 223 overall (compensatory, Mackensie Alexander)

Minnesota's second-round selection went to Jacksonville when they acquired Ngakoue.

Pre-draft reading material

Today's news

— The Vikings are a potential trade destination for Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, per Albert Breer.

— Aaron Rodgers is unhappy with the Packers and may not want to return, per Adam Schefter and others. That's good news for the Vikings. Also, there are rumors building about Rodgers potentially being traded to the Broncos.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there. 

USATSI_15986736_168388404_lowres
News

Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL Draft First Round Live Blog: Tracker, Updates, Rumors, Analysis

USATSI_15142762_168388404_lowres
News

Aaron Rodgers' Unhappiness With the Packers is Great News for the Vikings

USATSI_15365587_168388404_lowres
News

Report: Vikings Could Trade for Drew Lock if the Broncos Draft a Top QB

USATSI_15360210
News

Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL Draft Needs, Pre-Draft Depth Chart, List of Picks

Paton
News

Three Potential Trade Up and Trade Down Partners For the Vikings in the First Round

USATSI_12589572_168388404_lowres
News

How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft: TV Channel, Start Time, Streaming, Vikings Preview

USATSI_12876177 (1)
News

The Latest 2021 NFL Draft Rumors and Reports Surrounding the Minnesota Vikings

USATSI_11207718_168388404_lowres
News

Minnesota Vikings 2021 Seven-Round Mock Draft With Three Trades