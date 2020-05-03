NFC North Draft Recaps: Bears Get Another Tight End, Add to Loaded Defense

As InsideTheVikings continues to analyze and react to the 2020 NFL Draft, it's time to take a look at what the three other teams in the NFC North accomplished last weekend. We move on to the Chicago Bears, who were without a first-round pick but still managed a solid haul.

The Bears' 2020 draft class:

Round 2, Pick 43: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame (consensus big board rank: 62)

Round 2, Pick 50: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah (45)

Round 5, Pick 155: Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa (165)

Round 5, Pick 163: Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern (172)

Round 5, Pick 173: Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane (228)

Round 7, Pick 226: Arlington Hambright, OT, Colorado (NR – outside of top 300)

Round 7, Pick 227: Lachavious Simmons, G, Tennessee State (NR – outside of top 300)

The Bears didn't have a first-round pick, as it was included in their September 2018 blockbuster trade for Khalil Mack. Part of that deal was that the Bears turned their 2020 third-rounder into an additional second-rounder, so GM Ryan Pace had two early Day 2 picks to add immediate contributors to a team that had a disappointing 8-8 season last year.

With the first one, he selected a good player at a position of questionable need. Kmet put up 515 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a junior at Notre Dame, and decided to forego his final season in South Bend. His combination of size (6'6", 262, big hands) and athleticism (4.7 40, great vertical and broad jumps) makes him an exciting prospect as the first tight end taken this year. The issue with this pick is that the Bears now have NINE tight ends on their roster. Taking Adam Shaheen in the second round in 2017 clearly didn't work out and it's fine to move on from the idea of him as a starter, but why sign Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris in free agency just to draft Kmet?

Seven picks later, the Bears got great value in Johnson, a borderline first-round talent who may have fallen because of injury concerns with his shoulder. If Johnson stays healthy, he'll be a great fit in Chuck Pagano's defense as a replacement for Prince Amukamara. Johnson is a physical, intelligent corner who can stick with receivers in man coverage and has plenty of ball skills. He could be a steal at No. 50 overall.

The Bears traded a fourth-rounder to move up to get David Montgomery in last year's draft, and sent another one to the Jaguars for Nick Foles. But Pace got aggressive in the fifth, turning one pick into three by sending a 2021 fourth to the Vikings and sending two sixths to the Eagles.

I like what they did in the fifth round a lot. Gipson is a raw, athletic pass rusher with plenty of upside, Vildor is a talented corner who could push Buster Skrine for snaps in the slot as a rookie, and Mooney is an underrated WR who is a lot more than his 4.38 speed. I bet at least one of those players turns into a solid NFL starter, and I wouldn't be surprised if more than one did.

In the seventh round, the Bears addressed their offensive line by bringing in two projects.

Best pick: Johnson

Johnson was a player who was frequently linked to the Vikings, who went with Jeff Gladney in the first round instead. Now Johnson will have the opportunity to make the Vikings pay twice a year. He's a playmaker who should make an immediate impact in the Bears' secondary.

Worst pick: Kmet

I don't hate this pick, but it's the de facto option here since I liked all three of their fifth-rounders and the seventh-round picks don't mean much. Kmet needs to improve as a run-blocker, making his fit next to Graham – another receiving-first TE – an interesting one. Why did the Bears pay Graham $16 million again? A safety like Grant Delpit or Antoine Winfield Jr. might've been my choice at 43.

Overall grade: B

Some people are lower on the Bears' draft than this, but I think it was a pretty good one. Johnson, Gipson, and Vildor all add something to an already excellent defense, while Kmet and Mooney could turn into solid options for whoever wins the quarterback job.

Other NFC North draft recaps

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.