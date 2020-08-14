Does Pursuit of Everson Griffen Mean Vikings Might Add a Veteran Defender?

Everson Griffen signing with the Cowboys on Wednesday qualifies as a pretty big surprise. Another thing that qualifies as a surprise? The fact that the Vikings were in pursuit of Griffen until the very end.

"The Seahawks and Vikings went back and forth for pass-rusher Everson Griffen, while the Cowboys quietly went to work," tweeted NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune confirmed that the Vikings had interest, adding that Mike Zimmer was leading the effort.

"Zimmer said throughout the offseason he wanted the 32-year-old to return to Minnesota," Goessling wrote. "Zimmer, sources said, was pitching Griffen on coming back, and a source added the Vikings made a 'very strong offer' to Griffen."

Who knows what Minnesota's offer was, but Griffen ended up taking a one-year deal worth just $6 million with Dallas. That's a bargain for a player of his caliber, and one that the Seahawks and Vikings could've absolutely matched if they wanted to. Perhaps neither team pushed hard enough, or maybe Griffen just ended up deciding that the Cowboys – who employ former Vikings DC George Edwards – were the best fit for him.

The main takeaway from a Vikings perspective is this: if they were so involved in potentially bringing Griffen back, could that mean they might have interest in going out and signing one of the many veteran defensive players still on the market?

Back in early April, I compiled lists of pass-rushers, cornerbacks, and offensive tackles that the Vikings could still target in free agency. Based on Gary Kubiak's words, they appear to be set at OT with Riley Reiff and Brian O'Neill. But with Ifeadi Odenigbo and two of Holton Hill/Jeff Gladney/Kris Boyd/Cameron Dantzler currently projected as starters, it's not too difficult to imagine the Vikings going out and signing a veteran pass-rusher or corner. And since Michael Pierce opted out, let's throw defensive tackle into that mix as well.

Here's a refresher on who is still out there. The Vikings have roughly $12 million in cap space after gaining $5 million from Pierce's opt-out, but some of that could be going to a new deal for Dalvin Cook.

Edge Rushers

Jadeveon Clowney: Now the cream of the crop with Griffen off the market. Seahawks could pursue bringing him back. Probably not going to end up a Viking.

Now the cream of the crop with Griffen off the market. Seahawks could pursue bringing him back. Probably not going to end up a Viking. Ezekiel Ansah: Struggled with health and production last year, but had 12 sacks back in 2017 and is younger than Griffen.

Struggled with health and production last year, but had 12 sacks back in 2017 and is younger than Griffen. Cameron Wake: 38 years old but can still get it done.

38 years old but can still get it done. Jabaal Sheard: Could be productive in a rotational role as a fairly cheap one-year guy.

Could be productive in a rotational role as a fairly cheap one-year guy. Terrell Suggs: 37-year-old Minneapolis native is more OLB than DE, so he might not be a fit.

Defensive Tackles

Damon "Snacks" Harrison: One of the league's elite nose tackles is still out there. Would be a splash move for the Vikings, but he may not want a one-year deal.

One of the league's elite nose tackles is still out there. Would be a splash move for the Vikings, but he may not want a one-year deal. Marcell Dareus: Has a long track record of success and is one of the better pass-rushing nose tackles of the past decade.

Has a long track record of success and is one of the better pass-rushing nose tackles of the past decade. Domata Peko: 35 year-old has familiarity with Zimmer from their time in Cincy together.

35 year-old has familiarity with Zimmer from their time in Cincy together. Other names to know: Jarran Reed, Xavier Williams, Brandon Mebane, Kyle Love

Cornerbacks

Logan Ryan: Elite nickel corner who surprisingly is still without a team. Apparently wants to be viewed as a safety and will be fairly expensive, so Vikings are an unlikely fit.

Elite nickel corner who surprisingly is still without a team. Apparently wants to be viewed as a safety and will be fairly expensive, so Vikings are an unlikely fit. Dre Kirkpatrick: Another player who was with Zimmer in Cincy. Would give the Vikings a veteran option with size to compete with Hill and Dantzler on the outside.

Another player who was with Zimmer in Cincy. Would give the Vikings a veteran option with size to compete with Hill and Dantzler on the outside. Trumaine Johnson: 23 career picks and has good size.

23 career picks and has good size. Other names to know: Morris Claiborne, Aqib Talib, Ross Cockrell, Brandon Carr

