Who Replaces Michael Pierce at Nose Tackle for the Vikings This Season?

The news that nose tackle Michael Pierce is opting out of the 2020 NFL season leaves the Vikings with a huge hole – both literally and figuratively – in the middle of their defense.

Minnesota's one major free agent pickup of the offseason, Pierce was set to be a younger replacement for the departed Linval Joseph. After four strong years with the Ravens, including two seasons with elite grades from PFF, he was penciled into the Vikings' starting lineup and would've likely seen a career high in snaps.

The Vikings doled out $27 million to Pierce on a three-year deal because of the importance a good nose tackle can have in Mike Zimmer's defense; the former undrafted free agent would've clogged running lanes, commanded double teams, and freed up space for linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr to operate. "Zimmer's entire defensive scheme only works with a dominant [nose tackle]," former Vikings offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles tweeted after the signing. "That's just a fact."

With Pierce out of the picture, the Vikings have several options for finding his replacement. There's no one currently on the roster who can fill Pierce's shoes from a size (he's 6'0", 340) and talent perspective, but the Vikings might be able to plug someone in who won't be that huge of a drop-off. They could also look to add a veteran free agent. This loss hurts, but nose tackle isn't one of the most valuable positions in the modern NFL, so losing Pierce doesn't have to derail the season.

In-House Options

The Vikings don't necessarily need to look elsewhere to find a replacement for Johnson. They've got some intriguing depth at defensive tackle, and there are three players who jump out as potential starting nose tackles.

Jaleel Johnson (26 years old, 6'3", 316)

Johnson is the Vikings' second-biggest defensive tackle and has shown some flashes during his three seasons. He played a career-high 408 snaps last season – starting three games in place of Joseph at NT – and recorded 3.5 sacks. Perhaps more importantly, he has some interesting upside as a run-stuffer. In a Week 11 game against the Broncos, Johnson recorded six tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack. He has some quickness and agility, a strong frame, and the ability to get off blocks and make plays in the backfield. Entering a contract year, the 2017 fourth-rounder suddenly has a major opportunity in front of him.

Jaleel Johnson 2020 Player Preview

Shamar Stephen (29 years old, 6'5", 309)

Stephen disappointed as the Vikings' three-technique last year, offering almost nothing as an interior pass-rusher. Playing alongside an aging Joseph, the Vikings essentially had two run-stuffing nose tackles in the middle of their defensive line. Stephen's skillset is better suited for the nose, so the Vikings could potentially move him there and look for someone to emerge at three-tech.

Shamar Stephen 2020 Player Preview

Armon Watts (24 years old, 6'5", 295)

Watts is undersized to play NT, but he's got the most upside and could theoretically bulk up a bit before the season starts. The sixth-round pick was impressive in limited action towards the end of his rookie year and stood out in a big way when given extended reps in the meaningless Week 17 game. Watts was the Vikings' highest-graded defensive player in that game, per PFF. His pass-rushing potential has to be intriguing, but is he a good enough run defender to handle full-time nose tackle duties? Given his size, Watts might be better suited to play the three-tech next to Johnson, Stephen, or someone else.

Armon Watts 2020 Player Preview

Available Free Agents

Despite having some options on the roster, the Vikings may want to look outside of their building for a veteran nose tackle. They've got an extra $3 million in cap space, since that was Pierce's base salary for 2020 (which now moves to 2021). There are several players out there who could help Zimmer's defense in some capacity.

Damon Harrison (31 years old, 6'3", 350)

One of the only players in the NFL who is even bigger than Pierce, Harrison is still a free agent despite being one of the league's best nose tackles for nearly a decade. The man known as "Snacks" was a first-team All-Pro for the Giants in 2016 and received a PFF grade at 90 or above in five of the last seven seasons. Harrison turns 32 in November but still has plenty of football left in the tank. The Bears might have some interest after their nose tackle, Eddie Goldman, also opted out on Tuesday.

Marcell Dareus (30 years old, 6'3", 331)

Dareus only played in six games for the Jaguars last year, but he has a long track record of success in the NFL. He was a dominant pass-rushing tackle for the Bills during the first part of this decade and was an outstanding run defender in Jacksonville as recently as 2018. The two-time Pro Bowler would be a big addition for the Vikings. I think it's unlikely that the Vikings would make a splash by signing Harrison or Dareus, considering Pierce will be back in 2021 and I'm not sure if either player wants a one-year deal.

Domata Peko (35 years old, 6'3", 325)

Adding Peko would be all about familiarity. The big Samoan played under Zimmer in Cincinnati for six seasons and was a consistent force in the middle. After 11 years with the Bengals, he has spent time with the Broncos and Ravens over the past few years. Peko is getting up there in age, but wants to keep playing and could be a cheap pickup.

Other names to know: Xavier Williams, Brandon Mebane, Kyle Love

